Chrisann Pereira: Sadak 2 actor Chrisann Pereira released from UAE prison





Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira of Sadak 2, who was arrested in the United Arab Emirates on April 1, 2023 in a drug case, was released from prison on April 26, it has been reported. According to reports, Chrisann was framed in a drug deal by a trader in her neighborhood, a bakery owner, who is used to mentoring people. The actor was serving a sentence in a prison in Sharjah. News of the 27-year-old actors’ release was announced by his brother Kevin Pereira. Chrisann’s brother posted a video on Instagram showing their mother Pramila Pereira talking to the actor via video call after his release from Sharjah prison.

As Chrisann fought back tears of joy, her mother said to her, You are free. This is amazing! Kevin also informed that his sister will be back in India in 48 hours. He said on Instagram alongside the video, Chrisann is FREE!!! She will be in India within the next 48 hours. The post appears to have been deleted now. What is the Chrisann Pereira case?

Actress Chrisann Pereira got the shock of her life when she was arrested at Sharjah airport on April 1, 2023. Mumbai Criminal Police investigated the case and found that the actor had been framed by a bakery owner named Anthony Paul, who sought revenge on Chrisann after a fight over his pet dog. Both live in the same apartment complex. Mumbai Police nabbed Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobhate. Bobhate is an assistant general manager in a bank and allegedly helped Anthony frame Chrisann. How was Chrisann Pereira framed? Anthony’s assistant, Rajesh, approached Chrisann, posing as a talent agent. He told her to audition for a web series in Sharjah and also asked her to carry a trophy with her as a prop for the shoot. Drugs were hidden in the trophy, police said. “He gave away the trophy by hiding ganja and poppy seeds in it so she could be caught there. After she landed, he called Sharjah airport and told authorities she was carrying drugs,” police said. Anthony and Rajesh demanded an extortion fee of Rs. 80 lakh from the Chrisann family for his release from jail. Mumbai police followed up the case and secured the release of the actor from UAE jail. FAQs: Q1: What movies has Chrisann Pereira starred in?

Chrisann Pereira has been seen in Bollywood movies like Sadak 2 and Batla House. Q2: How old is Chrisann Pereira?

Actor Chrisann Pereira turns 27 in April 2023.

