Lou Diamond Phillips Explains Why “Not All Actors Are Made For Westerns”

Lou Diamond Phillips has had an impressive career that spans decades, including his induction into the Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The 61-year-old actor explained to Fox News Digital why not all actors are “cut out” for roles in Western films.

“It’s interesting. I mean, growing up in Texas, but also, being a big Western fan all my life, you make a movie when you make a Western,” Phillips said. “I mean, it’s not contemporary. You’re not on the street. You’re in these clothes. You’re in this whole other world.

“I will say that not all actors are cut out to be in westerns. A lot of them feel too contemporary, they’re not able to project their characters into years gone by. And then there’s the writing and requisites.”

The Filipino-American actor has appeared in Western films and television series, including “Longmire,” the 1988 film, “Young Guns” and its sequel two years later, “Young Guns II.”

He was also recently inducted into the National Western Heritage Museum’s Cowboy Hall of Fame.

“It certainly made my dad proud,” Phillips shared with a smile.

As for his personal life, the actor does not embody the character of “cowboy”.

“People think I walk around in cowboy boots and [a] plaid shirt. I don’t,” Phillips joked. “I can play that, it’s definitely in my wheelhouse character-wise, but it’s not my lifestyle.”

He is probably best known for his role in the 1987 film “La Bamba”, which helped revive his acting career.

“I was an unknown kid from Texas. I was happy to have a job,” Phillips said when asked if he knew he was signing one of the most popular films of all time. .

“I couldn’t believe I had been cast as the lead in this Hollywood movie. It was beyond my conception of what could happen. I don’t think anyone thought it would be the hit. that it was internationally.

“To this day, I said, I wouldn’t be here without this film.”

Phillips was recently unmasked in “The Masked Singer.” During his revelation, he was asked to sing “La Bamba”, which he was delighted to do.

“It’s emblematic of my career and brings people a lot of joy. You can’t hear that song or watch that movie without a smile,” he added.

On Wednesday night, Phillips was unmasked as “Mantis” on the FOX reality series.

He shared that the experience was “off the beaten track”.

“I tend to like the job kind of thing above all else,” Phillips joked. “I did theatre. I did film and television, obviously. I was in a glorified garage band in the early 90s. I did stand-up, I did comedy sketches. I try to hit a lot of different branches of the same creative treatment. The Masked Singer is such a hybrid. It’s like that TV concert mixed with live performances and weird karaoke. It was amazing.

Addressing his bug costume, Phillips said it was “awesome” because “it gave me my body, which is better than some of the characters who have, I don’t know, been watermelons or other.”

“At least I can move,” he continued. “At least I can use my arms, but the head is two feet bigger than mine and there are the wings and the tail. So it was all about figuring out how to maneuver with it. Besides, it was heavy.”

He was “pretty good” at keeping his role on the show a secret from the world, but it was “impossible” to hide it from his family. He married his third wife, Yvonne, in 2007, and he has four daughters, Isabella, 25, Gracie, 25, Lili, 23, and Indigo, 15.

“My daughter, Indigo, is her favorite show,” he said. “It had happened a time or two before, but the schedules had never worked out. Indigo was always like, ‘Daddy, don’t ruin my show.’

“So what’s nice is that my wife, Yvonne, and Indigo were in on the joke, and I was able to text them and share the process, which was kind of mind blowing. I mean, the the fittings and the rehearsals and the secrecy and the hoodies and the whole nine yards. It’s just crazy.