Stephen Schaefers HOLLYWOOD & MINE

While Warner Bros. celebrates its first century, the studio has offered 4K HD upgrades to 3 of its most iconic films: John Hustons 1941 Black The Maltese Falcon (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Code, WB, Not Rated), Nicholas Rays 1955 portrait of post-war teenage angst, rebel without a cause (same, except PG-13) and Stuart Rosenbergs 1967 anti-Vietnam era fight the tragedy of Man, Cool Hand Luke (idem, except GP side). Debuting Hustons screenwriter Falcon made Humphrey Bogart a star in Warners’ third adaptation of Dashiell Hammetts’ acclaimed novel. What’s striking is how adult Falcon sticks with its queer gangsters (the fragrant Peter Lorre, the jolly Sidney Greenstreet and his gunslinger Elisha Cook, Jr.), the randy sleuths, and the brilliantly concealed Brigid OShaughnessy of Mary Astor who remains among the most fabulous femme fatales in cinemas. Bonus: commentary by Bogart biographer Erix Laxs, docs on the film, bloopers, make-up tests. Plus a musical short, 2 cartoons and trailers for the 31 and 35 WB adaptations and, audio only, 3 radio adaptations.

James Dean had died in a car crash just a month earlier when WB released Rebel in October 1955. It’s so revered today, starting of course with Deans’ performance, the defining role of his brief career as 3 pictures, it’s almost shocking to realize how critical it was when it was first released and what a cultural flashpoint it was. Censored (the British cut the knife fight, gave it an X rating) and banned (it wasn’t seen in Spain until 64 and wasn’t released in the UK until 67). Bonus: expert commentary, 3 short docs.

Luke was a big hit for Paul Newman whose box office appeal peaked in the 60s. Any nonconformist was an ideal role in the mid-60s and Newmans Luke practically defined rebellious nonconformity when he is sentenced to a Florida chain gang without cause, a situation that many saw at the time as paralleling the draft with the unpopular Vietnam War. Newman, after successes like Hud, the hustler And harpist won his 4th Best Actor Oscar nomination (he won the Best Actor Oscar only in 1986 The color of money). Cool Hand Luke won the Oscars for co-star George Kennedy as Best Supporting Actor; the screenplay and score were also nominated. Jo Van Fleet, so memorable as the whore who is James Dean’s mother in East of Eden, scored as Luke’s mother a role offered and rejected by Bette Davis. Eric Lax offers the Bonus commentary and a Making of documentary.

BOOKS ON CINEMA: Catherine Russell The Cinema of Barbara Stanwyck: Twenty-six Short Essays on a Working Star (University of Illinois Press, paper $29.95) is, as the title explains, a multi-faceted look at one of the most versatile and beloved stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Stanwyck, notes the Introduction, made his own world, his own cinema in his own image, a world and an image full of contradictions. Abundantly illustrated, published May 2.

WHAT A FEELING A landmark of 80s pop culture, lightning dance (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Code, Paramount, R) was propelled by its pop score and director Adrian Lynes’ cinematic verve into an underdog story that earned its triumph. This 4K upgrade confirms Jennifer Beal’s star-making ability to make her welder-want-to-be-dancer someone everyone would root for. An Oscar winner for Irene Caras’ song FlashdanceWhat a Feeling, there’s a bonus focus on Adrian Lyne.

HOLLYWOODS INFIDELS Cecil B. DeMilles 1935 The Crusades (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, Not Rated) may be a war story, told as the world prepared for war, but it was influential in setting the pattern for how Hollywood would deal the Muslims or, as they are called here, the infidels until the next century. Inspired by the 3rd Crusade, DeMille packs King Richard of England with a lion’s heart to retake Jerusalem from the Saracen “infidels” led by Saladin. While fierce and frantic battles are the filmmakers’ drawing card, the focus is on Richard’s troubled romance with the French princess (a blonde Loretta Young) whom he is to marry. As the Crusades begin, DeMille puts on a show depicting Muslims destroying Christian icons and a huge cross thrown into a bonfire. You wonder today if it was to invoke the famous book burning by the Nazis in 1933 of non-German (read Jewish) writers.

BERGMANS MEDIEVAL KNIGHT There’s a very different take on the Crusades in Ingmar Bergmans, now a 1957 classic The seventh seal (4K HD + Blu-ray, Criterion Collection, unrated). Here, a medieval knight (Max von Sydow) and his squire return from the Crusades in Sweden which is ravaged by the Black Death. The squire bitterly denounces the religious mania that caused the crusades and its terrible losses. This is the famous film where the knight defies death in a game of chess. Bonus: Commentary & After by Peter Cowie, a Bergman expert. Also, a 2003 introduction by Bergman (d. 2007), a 1998 interview with Von Sydow (d. 2020), a feature-length documentary about the filmmaker, and a 1989 tribute to Woody Allen who might be Woody Allen’s biggest fan. Bergmann. In Swedish with English subtitles.

COMPUTER DISCOVERY Can you tell a detective story through computers alone? The answer is a big yes because they did it in 2018 Research and they did it again in the half sequel Missing (Blu-ray + Digital, Sony, PG-13). Storm Reids June is a normal teenager with normal relationships with her single mother Grace (Nia Long). They are not really close, they get along well. Then mom and her new boyfriend go on vacation to Colombia in South America and disappear. Enter high-tech digital spying, some hands-on assistants like Javier in Colombia who speaks English and does the local work for a modest salary. Needless to say, there are many surprises along the way. Blu-ray Bonus: Deleted Scenes, Missing Easter Egg Hunt. Plus filmmaker commentary, featurettes on Reid, online crimes and social media.

ALAN LADD, ANTI-NAZI Blond Alan Ladd became an overnight star in 1942 with his seriously sinister turn as conflicted assassin Raven in This gun for hire which he followed with another noir classic The glass key. Then in ’43, as World War II raged, Ladds was first billed above the title with the comic fable lucky jordan (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, Not Rated), now in an all-new HD Master upgrade. Jordans a mobster who doesn’t want his business to dry up while he—horrors! is drafted into the army. So he goes away, fights the subordinate trying to take over his Manhattan territory and, why not? dislodges a pack of sneaky anti-American Nazis. Wonderful commentary by Samm Deighan.

RACISM, CORRUPTION, ANTI-SEMITISM Parisian Gendarmerie 1900 (DVD, 3 discs, MHZchoice, Not Rated) burns. A moving look at corruption, institutional crossroads, anti-Semitism and far-right disorder. They are not joking when they boast: crime and sin mingle with opulence and puritanism. This popular and critically acclaimed 2021 historical series has sparked a sequel Parisian Gendarmerie 1905. In French with English subtitles.

A TRUE SAGA OF WORLD WAR II Jeffrey Hunter with his blazing blue eyes and perfect profile is known today mainly for John Fords Researchers and like Jesus in King of Kings. The 1962 No man is an island (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, Not Rated) has Hunter in a grim, if true story of survival in the Pacific during World War II. When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in December 1941, they also bombed and conquered Guam. The American base was destroyed and 5 soldiers hid in the jungle. Two were captured and beheaded. In the end, only 1 remained alive. It is an independent production, shot entirely in the Philippines with a predominantly Filipino cast. Although mostly factual, a romantic interlude was invented for the film.

CLIMBING TEMPLES TO TINY TOT TITAN Shirley Temple dominated the box office in the mid-Depression-ridden 1930s. The toddler with curls, dimples and an irrepressible optimism reigned as the country’s biggest star for 5 years. The 1934 Little Miss Marker (Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, Not Rated), based on a heartbreaking story by Damon Runyon, is the last time she took 4th place. She’s the abandoned child her gambler father left her as a marker or IOU and she soon melts everyone’s rude hearts. Repeated frequently, no one has ever been able to reproduce the magic of the Temples.

LISTEN, UNFORTUNATELY TRUE Norman Lear is one of the producers behind the top notch, albeit disturbing and depressing, documentary I have a monster (DVD, Greenwich, Not Rated) which vividly covers the 2017 Baltimore police corruption scandal and is based on the bestselling book. The Baltimores Gun Trace Task Force is dubbed America’s most corrupt police unit for being both cop and robber. Innocent people were continually arrested, charged, convicted by a unit that had no oversight and, until revealed, no accountability.

SILENT LUBITSCH Before migrating to Hollywood and redefining what romantic comedy meant with Ninotchka, the corner shop And To be or not to be, Ernst Lubitsch had a hugely successful silent career as an actor and then director in his native Germany. GOOD a.k.a an arabian night And The wild cat (Blu-ray, Kino Classics, Not Rated), both featuring silent screen femme fatale Pola Negri, are now on Blu-ray with extras. Sumurun, which he co-wrote and directed, marked Lubitsch’s last work as an actor. Wildcat has the charming commentary of Anthony Slides. Plus a 1916 Lubitsch bonus When I was dead with commentary from How Did Lubitsch Do It? author Joseph McBride.