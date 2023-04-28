Meta Shuts Down Originals Facebook Watch Group, Red Table Talk Cancels Baltimore Sun





Amid sweeping cost-cutting measures, Meta is shutting down the Facebook Watch Originals group, whose small slate of shows included hit Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Variety confirmed. A representative for Meta confirmed that the company was shutting down its original group, but declined to provide further comment. The news was first reported by deadline. With Facebook Watch Originals shutting down, Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for the group, is leaving the company. Lefevre joined Meta (then called Facebook) in 2017, after serving as head of scripted development at MTV. At Meta, Lefevre reported to Ricky Van Veen, vice president of creative strategy. Lefevres’ exit comes as Meta cuts 10,000 jobs from the company, after laying off 11,000 employees at the end of 2022. On Wednesday, Meta announced first-quarter 2023 results that beat Wall Street expectations, so that its revenue rose 3% for the period after analysts had expected a decline. Facebook Watchs Originals started out with a mix of scripted and unscripted shows, but the company has shifted entirely to unscripted fare in recent years. His current shows include Red Table Talk and Steve Harvey talk show Steve on Watch, a revival of his daytime show after it was dropped by NBC. Other Facebook Watch shows directed by Lefevre included docuseries-style shows from Gen Z star JoJo Siwa, Yara Shahidi and Becky G. The Red Table Talk series is produced by Westbrook Studios, co-founded by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith; the company is reportedly looking for a new distributor now that the Facebook Watch deal is done. The Daytime Emmy-winning talk show starred Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Gammy Banfield-Norris (pictured above). Red Table Talk has 11 million followers on Facebook and spawned an active Facebook discussion group with 600,000 members. Westbook also produced a spin-off, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, starring Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily, and her niece Lili. For the Facebook Watch team, the strategy from the start was to produce video programming that tapped into the social fabric of Facebook, as Van Veen said in 2018, that is, to generate communities of people speaking and sharing the episodes. The executives also hoped the originals would encourage other content creators to adopt Facebook Watch. Prior to joining Facebook, Lefevre oversaw all of MTV’s scripted development and programming in addition to movies. She joined MTV in 2013 as senior vice president of scripted programming and worked on shows including Teen Wolf, Scream, Finding Carter, The Shannara Chronicles and Faking It. Prior to MTV, she worked with ABC Family (now called Freeform) for 12 years where, as vice president of development and programming, she oversaw the launch of her smash hit Pretty Little Liars.

