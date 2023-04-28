Entertainment
Voice Actor and Throat Cancer Survivor Shares His Story Loudly
For many people, talking to Rob Paulsen is essentially like talking with beloved characters from childhood. They may never have met him, but they grew up listening to his voice.
Paulsena, a longtime resident of Agoura Hills, is one of the most versatile and celebrated voice actors in the business. His resume includes some of the most popular cartoon characters on television: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael and Donatello; Pinky from Pinky and the Brain; and Yakko Warner of the Animaniacs.
Since 2016, Paulsen has played a different role, one that began with a diagnosis that threatened the source of his gift: He’s a survivor of throat cancer.
The next question is often, is the cosmic irony of the fact that you haven’t had toe cancer, you haven’t had hair cancer, you’ve had throat cancer, is- what escaped you? the 67-year-old said in an interview with The Acorn. Of course, that was not the case. It hit me where I live, literally my breadbasket.
A hockey player since his youth in Michigan, Paulsen was not one to see a doctor (outside of an annual checkup) for anything less than an unmistakable symptom. So when he was shaving one day in the summer of 2015 and noticed a lump on the side of his neck, his reaction was to go online and research what it could be: throat cancer. , potentially, or low-grade infection. He chose to believe it was the second possibility.
About six months later, it was time for a physical and the lump was still there. Paulsen reported it to his doctor.
Within five seconds he said, Not good, Paulsen said. You need to see an (ear, nose and throat specialist) yesterday.
After a few biopsies, Paulsens’ phone rang with the news. It was stage 3 metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. The primary tumor was in his throat, at the base of his tongue, and the mass in his neck that led to his diagnosis was a lymph node where the cancer started. was propagated.
The message from her treatment team was both encouraging and frightening.
I was told pretty quickly, We were pretty sure we could cure you. But first, we almost have to kill you.
So while survival seemed very likely, getting there was going to be tricky, for obvious reasons, sitting down, drinking and just plain swallowing would soon become arduous.
Then there was the matter of work. His doctors were unsure if his vocal abilities would be spared.
They were very clear about that, he said. But their job was to save my life, and then it’s up to me to do whatever I can with what’s left.
He underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the same time, completing treatments in late summer 2016. This scorched-earth campaign was a success, but it was only after another brutal biopsy that he was received the green light. Then there was a year of rehabilitation and learning to deal with what he calls Rob 2.0.
There’s definitely a difference, and I don’t think anyone who’s had a significant treatment protocol or life-threatening illness would suggest there aren’t changes, Paulsen said.
He loved spicy food, but now anything hotter than the mildest salsa sets his mouth on fire. He lost a lot of weight and his hair is all white, but I still have it, no problem, he said.
The most significant change goes beyond the simple physical.
I now have a sense of empathy for what other people struggle with, especially when it comes to illness and the difficulties that arise from very intense treatment, Paulsen said, when I literally or figuratively hold hands from someone and I say, man, I get it. I really understand.
Prior to his diagnosis, Paulsen had spoken in character with children in hospitals, raising their spirits as a ninja turtle or animaniac. Now he is also working with the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance to promote screening for the disease, which is often fatal due to late-stage detection.
April has been designated Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month. Each year, more than 65,000 Americans are diagnosed and 14,600 succumb to their disease. Paulsen hopes people who hear his story will be moved to have any suspicious lumps checked out immediately.
He also offers an inspiring example of life after cancer: Rob 2.0 recently starred as Pinky and Yakko in the Hulu reboot of Animaniacs.
Having overcome the disease, no one can tell the difference, he said.
Another line throughout Paulsens’ life is his hometown of over 30 years. He and his wife were living with their young son in West Hollywood when a friend said he had found the perfect place for them. It was Frank Welker, the voice of Fred in Scooby Doo and Megatron in Transformers, who had moved to Agoura Hills.
Frank said, Robbie, you have to live in Agoura. It’s perfect, said Paulsen. He saw a house for us. We saw it once and bought it, and have had the privilege of living here on Cornell Road in Agoura Hills since November 1989.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theacorn.com/articles/voice-actor-and-throat-cancer-survivor-shares-story-loud-and-clear/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping meets Truong Thi Mai, member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee, permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee and head of the Organizing Commission of the CPV Central Committee
- Jokowi meets Megawati, PDIP: Gathering
- Voice Actor and Throat Cancer Survivor Shares His Story Loudly
- Farmers hope new bill makes high-tech farming more accessible : NPR
- Study reveals long-term challenges for ICU patients
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tricked by Russian pranksters
- The 1980s as the Bollywood era returns to the Valley: LG
- Another Michigan football safety enters the NCAA transfer portal
- Texas Department of Agriculture imposes ‘biological gender’ anti-trans dress code
- 6 people from Pakistan conspired to kill me, no threat from foreign agencies… Imran Khan’s big claim
- Josh Hawley predicts Donald Trump will be the 2024 GOP nominee
- Government behavior should be such that people consider it a friend: PM Narendra Modi