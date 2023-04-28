Voice Actor and Throat Cancer Survivor Shares His Story Loudly

For many people, talking to Rob Paulsen is essentially like talking with beloved characters from childhood. They may never have met him, but they grew up listening to his voice.

Paulsena, a longtime resident of Agoura Hills, is one of the most versatile and celebrated voice actors in the business. His resume includes some of the most popular cartoon characters on television: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael and Donatello; Pinky from Pinky and the Brain; and Yakko Warner of the Animaniacs.

Since 2016, Paulsen has played a different role, one that began with a diagnosis that threatened the source of his gift: He’s a survivor of throat cancer.

The next question is often, is the cosmic irony of the fact that you haven’t had toe cancer, you haven’t had hair cancer, you’ve had throat cancer, is- what escaped you? the 67-year-old said in an interview with The Acorn. Of course, that was not the case. It hit me where I live, literally my breadbasket.

A hockey player since his youth in Michigan, Paulsen was not one to see a doctor (outside of an annual checkup) for anything less than an unmistakable symptom. So when he was shaving one day in the summer of 2015 and noticed a lump on the side of his neck, his reaction was to go online and research what it could be: throat cancer. , potentially, or low-grade infection. He chose to believe it was the second possibility.

About six months later, it was time for a physical and the lump was still there. Paulsen reported it to his doctor.

Within five seconds he said, Not good, Paulsen said. You need to see an (ear, nose and throat specialist) yesterday.

After a few biopsies, Paulsens’ phone rang with the news. It was stage 3 metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. The primary tumor was in his throat, at the base of his tongue, and the mass in his neck that led to his diagnosis was a lymph node where the cancer started. was propagated.

The message from her treatment team was both encouraging and frightening.

I was told pretty quickly, We were pretty sure we could cure you. But first, we almost have to kill you.

So while survival seemed very likely, getting there was going to be tricky, for obvious reasons, sitting down, drinking and just plain swallowing would soon become arduous.

Then there was the matter of work. His doctors were unsure if his vocal abilities would be spared.

They were very clear about that, he said. But their job was to save my life, and then it’s up to me to do whatever I can with what’s left.

He underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the same time, completing treatments in late summer 2016. This scorched-earth campaign was a success, but it was only after another brutal biopsy that he was received the green light. Then there was a year of rehabilitation and learning to deal with what he calls Rob 2.0.

There’s definitely a difference, and I don’t think anyone who’s had a significant treatment protocol or life-threatening illness would suggest there aren’t changes, Paulsen said.

He loved spicy food, but now anything hotter than the mildest salsa sets his mouth on fire. He lost a lot of weight and his hair is all white, but I still have it, no problem, he said.

The most significant change goes beyond the simple physical.

I now have a sense of empathy for what other people struggle with, especially when it comes to illness and the difficulties that arise from very intense treatment, Paulsen said, when I literally or figuratively hold hands from someone and I say, man, I get it. I really understand.

Prior to his diagnosis, Paulsen had spoken in character with children in hospitals, raising their spirits as a ninja turtle or animaniac. Now he is also working with the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance to promote screening for the disease, which is often fatal due to late-stage detection.

April has been designated Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month. Each year, more than 65,000 Americans are diagnosed and 14,600 succumb to their disease. Paulsen hopes people who hear his story will be moved to have any suspicious lumps checked out immediately.

He also offers an inspiring example of life after cancer: Rob 2.0 recently starred as Pinky and Yakko in the Hulu reboot of Animaniacs.

Having overcome the disease, no one can tell the difference, he said.

Another line throughout Paulsens’ life is his hometown of over 30 years. He and his wife were living with their young son in West Hollywood when a friend said he had found the perfect place for them. It was Frank Welker, the voice of Fred in Scooby Doo and Megatron in Transformers, who had moved to Agoura Hills.

Frank said, Robbie, you have to live in Agoura. It’s perfect, said Paulsen. He saw a house for us. We saw it once and bought it, and have had the privilege of living here on Cornell Road in Agoura Hills since November 1989.

