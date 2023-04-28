Meghan Markle hires Hollywood agency for film and TV production: report





Meghan Markle returns to Hollywood. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed with WME, according to Variety. CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller — an agent who represents Serena Williams and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — will form his team. The talent agency will also represent her and Prince Harry’s nonprofit Archewell in the future. According to Variety, “film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business development will be explored.” PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE’S DOCUSERIES HAS ‘WORRYING’ BOOK PUBLISHER MEMORY SALES WILL SUFFER: ROYAL EXPERT Representatives for Emanuel and Archewell did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. Markle’s new move to Tinseltown comes after the debut of ‘Harry & Meghan’, which made headlines in December. The couple’s six-part documentary was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut on the streaming platform. Prior to her marriage to the royal family, Markle had an acting career. She had roles in the TV series “Suits,” the 2013 movie “Random Encounters,” and 2010’s “Remember Me.” According to the outlet, “gaming will not be an area of ​​focus” for WME. News of Markle signing to a talent agency also comes after Buckingham Palace announced she would not attend King Charles’ coronation with her husband on May 6. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6,” the palace previously shared. “The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” Prince Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day as King Charles’ ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS “It’s going to be a low-key house party,” a source told People magazine. “They will have friends around them and Meghan’s mother, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support this weekend.” The source continued, “They’re so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He’s such a sweet boy. When she’s not around, he asks, ‘Where’s Lili?'”

