Bollywood actress was framed and jailed in the UAE for revenge, but others were lucky

How far would someone go for revenge? The way Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira was framed is a chilling example. And it was all planned and executed by Mumbai baker Anthony Paul.

Chrisann Pereira was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for drug possession and imprisoned in a prison in Sharjah. But after the Mumbai police revelations, the actress was released on Wednesday evening by law enforcement in Sharjah, a senior Mumbai police official told PTI on Thursday.

Two men allegedly cheated on the 27-year-old actorwho is from Mumbai, planting drugs on her and sending her to Sharjah under the guise of an “audition” with the promise that she would get a role in a Hollywood web series.

The main accused has been identified as Anthony Paul. He plotted and carried out the plan with the help of his accomplice, Rajesh Babhote.

Officials also discovered that Paul had also framed four other people, like Chrisann, in the same way. The Bollywood actress was actually his fifth known victim.

Who is Anthony Paul and why did he frame Chrisann Pereira? What happened to the others?

WHO IS ANTHONY PAUL?

According to the police, Anthony Paul is a resident of Borivali in Mumbai and is a baker by profession.

He completed his education at Mira Road and completed his college education at St Andrew’s College, Bandra.

In 2006 Paul went to Melbourne, Australia to study hospitality management and stayed there until 2012.

Anthony Paul often used to contact families and extort money from them after trapping people in drug deals and arresting them. He also had a habit of giving information to authorities about his target passengers carrying drugs.

After Chrisann Pareira was arrested in Sharjah, Paul convinced his mother that he had contacts in Sharjah.

Paul convinced Pareira’s mother to find him a lawyer and demanded Rs 80 lakh.

According to a criminal branch officer, Paul and his associate Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi had created a fishing unit together.

Babhote is Deputy Managing Director of IDBI Bank and was expected to receive nearly Rs 15 lakh from Paul.

During investigations, Babhote said he was unaware of Paul’s plans to plant narcotics on his victims and then send them to Sharjah on the pretext of offering them work opportunities there.

Babhote said he only helped Paul so he could get his money back.

HOW WAS CHRISANN PAREIRA IMPRISONED?

Pereira, who starred in the Bollywood film directed by Mahesh Bhatt ‘Sadak 2’, was apprehended at Sharjah airport on April 1 after a small amount of drugs were found concealed in a trophy Anthony Paul gave him had donated to hand it over to someone in the UAE.

Shortly before boarding, he was presented with a drug-stuffed trophy – the same trophy that one of Paul’s other victims had refused to wear.

Chrisann learned that the trophy was part of the audition prop. When Crisann arrived in Sharjah on April 1, she checked with the hotel to confirm her reservation, but found that her name was not listed in the hotel’s reservation register.

She then approached law enforcement with the trophy. The drugs were found inside the trophy and she was detained and later arrested.

Paul also allegedly had a grouse with Chrisann’s mother and as a result, he hatched a plan to trick his daughter into promising her an audition for an international web series in Sharjah.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE OTHER FOUR VICTIMS?

In the five known cases so far, Paul is said to have sought revenge for reasons including a breakup, jealousy, work-related issues and a fight over Covid protocols, according to a media report.

Paul succeeded in two cases – Pereira and Clayton Rodrigues.

While Crishann is free, Clayton Rodrigues is still in jail in the United Arab Emirates.

He was given a cake containing drugs by Anthony Paul and his associate, who then called law enforcement. Rodrigues was arrested.

The reason, Rodrigues was friends with a woman who was also close to Anthony Paul.

Earlier in January, Paul had tried to get a fashion designer, who was similarly charged with drug trafficking and imprisoned in Sharjah. The two had recently broken up.

Paul told her that a fashion designer was needed for a big event and got her tickets to the UAE. On the day of her flight, he gave her a cake containing drugs, but the woman became suspicious and threw it away at Mumbai airport.

In March, Paul tried to have a 21-year-old resident of Borivali arrested after a falling out with his father. Paul gave her a trophy, with medicine hidden in it, to give to someone in Sharjah. The youngster was lucky because he too, like the fashion designer, threw the trophy at the airport.

Paul attempted the same trick with another person, aged 35, buying him tickets to Sharjah and asking him to carry a trophy. It was also a feud with the father of the person who worked at Paul’s bakery. The 35-year-old was saved because he refused to wear the trophy, which was obviously hiding drugs.

It is the same trophy that Chrisann Pareira, her fifth and final victim, took with her to Sharjah and was imprisoned.

Mumbai police, after discovering how drugs were planted on the Bollywood actress, sent the documents related to the case to the concerned authorities in the United Arab Emirates. Chrisann Pereira was released on Wednesday evening.

Pereira is likely to return to Mumbai in a day or two.