Lionsgate and Great Point Execs assess the progress of their new studio in Yonkers, a New York suburb that bills itself as “Hollywood on the Hudson”





It’s not just the proximity to New York’s high-end production community. It is also the scale. This was one of the main points about Lionsgate Studios in Yonkers, NY, made by Lionsgate Television President Kevin Beggs and Great Point Studios CEO Robert Halmi during a panel discussion there. held Thursday. “The general trend is towards more” production, Beggs said, despite Covid and a pullback in streaming at a number of companies. (The WGA’s impending strike deadline was mentioned only in passing during the 30-minute chat.) From Game Of Thrones raised the bar for finely crafted, cinematic episodic fare a decade ago, production times have lengthened and the need for square footage has increased. In New York, despite adding new players over the years like Steiner Studios in addition to old ones like Silvercup and Kaufman-Astoria, there’s still a premium on basic amenities like street parking and, in some case, the size of the scenes. “There’s a shortage of large, purpose-built stages, especially in the northeast,” Halmi said. Two of the Yonkers stages are 20,000 square feet. Halmi said they were the fifth and sixth floors of this size built in the northeastern United States, designed to capitalize on “the big dreams and the big shows” hatched in the wake of Obtained. The sprawling studio complex along the Hudson River opened in 2022, part of a major advancement in sound facilities at Great Point. The film and television infrastructure-focused media company, launched by producer and Hallmark Channel founder Robert Halmi and former media investment banker Fehmi Zeko, has built other locations in Newark, Buffalo and Atlanta. Lionsgate became Yonkers’ anchor tenant when the facility opened, occupying seven of its 11 sound stages. While scale is important, the specificity of filming in New York is also a real creative need, Beggs said. Access to dozens of highly skilled teams at any one time is a big draw, he said, especially when the show’s history and aesthetic are rooted in the city. Mad Men, one of Lionsgate’s signature shows, had to be produced in Los Angeles for various reasons before the company joined the series. “We kind of had to put our minds to trying to shoot a show that was set in New York in Los Angeles, which doesn’t make any sense at all. …Every time we tried to mistake the Unocal building in downtown LA for any number of iconic New York landmarks, I killed myself because we could have walked to any corner in New York and l ‘get. In a new world, you would only do this in New York. Yonkers, the third largest city in New York State, jumped at the chance to use Lionsgate Studios to improve the city. The slogan “Hollywood on the Hudson,” written in yellow neon behind Beggs and Halmi, is also printed on banners hung around the city. Mike Spano, the city’s mayor since 2012, noted that the same high-ceilinged brick building where the event was held was once the headquarters of Otis Elevators and that the transition aims to reconnect Yonkers with its roots and introduce a major employer. in the local economy. Halmi said New York State’s pending budget will increase tax incentives and that increase could take effect in the coming days. It would put New York in a “more competitive” position with Georgia and New Jersey, he said, another reason for investing in Yonkers. The roundtable was moderated by Eric Kohn, editor and vice president of editorial strategy at Deadline’s sister publication, IndieWire.

