Suspect bites off part of LAPD sergeant’s finger at East Hollywood subway station

Police say the suspect had “narcotic paraphernalia” and became violent after officers tried to escort him off the train.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Los Angeles sergeant lost part of his finger when a suspect bit his hand during an attack on the Red Line subway in East Hollywood.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday while the officer was patrolling the station.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers saw the suspect on the train with “narcotics paraphernalia”.

Officers approached the suspect and escorted him away. Police say that’s when the suspect became violent and started fighting with officers.

During the incident, part of the sergeant’s finger was bitten off. He was later taken to hospital for treatment, although his condition is unknown.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and arrested for disorder and resistance. He suffered minor injuries and was also sent to a nearby hospital.

“I am deeply disturbed by the vicious and horrific attack on our sergeant while he and other officers were simply on a routine patrol of the transit line,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. communicated. “We remain committed to working every day to improve the safety of the entire transit system with dedicated patrols engaging those who pose a risk to the safety of others.”

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.