Entertainment
Suspect bites off part of LAPD sergeant’s finger at East Hollywood subway station
Police say the suspect had “narcotic paraphernalia” and became violent after officers tried to escort him off the train.
Friday, April 28, 2023 2:59 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Los Angeles sergeant lost part of his finger when a suspect bit his hand during an attack on the Red Line subway in East Hollywood.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday while the officer was patrolling the station.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers saw the suspect on the train with “narcotics paraphernalia”.
Officers approached the suspect and escorted him away. Police say that’s when the suspect became violent and started fighting with officers.
During the incident, part of the sergeant’s finger was bitten off. He was later taken to hospital for treatment, although his condition is unknown.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and arrested for disorder and resistance. He suffered minor injuries and was also sent to a nearby hospital.
“I am deeply disturbed by the vicious and horrific attack on our sergeant while he and other officers were simply on a routine patrol of the transit line,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. communicated. “We remain committed to working every day to improve the safety of the entire transit system with dedicated patrols engaging those who pose a risk to the safety of others.”
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7.com/lapd-sergeant-suspect-bites-officers-finger-metro-red-line-east-hollywood/13191425/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Suspect bites off part of LAPD sergeant’s finger at East Hollywood subway station
- Rwanda and Uganda win in Victoria Series Tournament
- US, Philippines complete biggest ever military exercises – BBC News
- Meeting between President Jokowi and the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri
- Lionsgate and Great Point Execs assess the progress of their new studio in Yonkers, a New York suburb that bills itself as “Hollywood on the Hudson”
- The top 10 clothing trends 2023 to try this season
- How is Google CEO Sundar Pichai running?Too Soft, Says Report
- TAG To run ground schools for Dassault Falcon pilots
- Griner became emotional during his first press conference since his release from a Russian prison
- Trump gathers a small but energetic crowd in New Hampshire
- Stop the sneers – POLITICO
- Actor Kwon Yool is mistaken for a member of BTS during a visit to Spain