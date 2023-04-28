Tempe’s entertainment district could use more than a million gallons of water a day

A water flow analysis acquired from the City of Tempe indicates that tenants could use more than 1.09 million gallons of water per day in the proposed Arizona Coyotes and Tempe Entertainment District.

While water officials said that number isn’t huge compared to the city’s typical water use, the entertainment district wouldn’t use water from the largest spring. and the most sustainable in the city. Instead, it would come from Tempe’s remaining water supply sources that are less sustainable or reliable, such as the Central Arizona Project, the 336-mile floodway that delivers water from the Colorado River to central areas. and southern Arizona.

According City of Tempe Water Resources Master Plan released in August 2021, approximately 82% of the city’s water came from Salt River Project members’ surface water supplies. This water is only accessible on lands within the boundaries of the private water association of SRP, the Association of Water Users of the Salée River Valley. These lands are often referred to as PRS member lands.

The land the Coyotes hope to build on, like most developments along the shore of the Salt River, is not on SRP member land, so it cannot receive water from the supply. in the surface water of the PRS. SRP Board Member Randy Miller confirmed that SRP will not supply water directly to the district. Water for the district will come from a combination of CAP water, groundwater, and the limited supply from Lake Roosevelt.

Tempe communications and media relations manager Nikki Ripley said in an email that “preliminary flow projections determined (Tempe’s entertainment district) will have limited potential impact on existing infrastructure and s ‘align with our existing overall plan for the region’.

Breakdown of water consumption in the entertainment district

October 2022 analysis acquired from the city shows average flow in gallons per day for seven types of residential units, office space, a conference hotel, an arena, a food hall and other attractions who would be part of the neighborhood. One million gallons of water is enough to sustain about nine single-family homes in Arizona for a year.

According to the analysis, the arena is expected to use up to 400,000 gallons of water on days the arena hosts live events, such as a Coyotes home game. During the 2018-19 season, the teams’ final season before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coyotes played 41 regular season games at Glendales Gila River Arena, now called Desert Diamond Arena.

The rightmost column of the graph is the approximate water flow measured in millions of gallons per day (MGD). It reflects the number in the column to its left, the average gpd flow, or gallons per day.

Victor Aronow, an attorney who has lived in Tempe for nearly 50 years, said the study likely underestimates the project’s total water use given that the document does not include the planned second ice rink designed for the practice and community use of the Coyotes or the project concert hall.

Tempe’s water portfolio versus water use in entertainment districts

The neighborhood, which would be located at the northeast corner of Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway, would not have access to the majority of the city’s water supply. According City of Tempe 2021 Consumer Confidence Reportthe city distributed an average of 42.3 million gallons of drinking water to citizens per day.

The City of Tempe is responsible for supplying water to the project using the remaining 18% of the city’s water portfolio, which according to the master plan comes from three sources. One is the CAP, which according to the master plan is primarily used to meet water demands on lands that are ineligible for SRP water supplies, such as the lands the Coyotes hope to build on. .

Seven southwestern states, including Arizona, rely heavily on reservoirs fed by the Colorado River to supply water to the regions’ rapidly growing populations. The New York Times reported earlier this month that President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River water supply of up to a quarter of current levels during current long-term drought conditions.

The difference is groundwater, which is subject to state regulation under the Groundwater Management Act of 1980, and water from the new SRP Conservation Area. This water is not restricted to SRP member lands and comes from the modified Roosevelt Dam, and is variable from year to year.

According a May 2021 report from ASU’s Kyl Center for Water Policy, current laws have allowed Arizona’s groundwater supply to become overused, causing an unsustainable level of pumping that could jeopardize the Arizona’s groundwater aquifers. ‘State.

Each development plan is independently reviewed for impact on existing water infrastructure and the water resources portfolio. These impacts are then factored into all existing and proposed water uses for Tempe under the overall plan, Ripley said in an email. Tempe is fortunate to have a diverse and strong water resources portfolio.

Recreation District Sustainability and Water Plan

Rhett Larson, Professor of Water Law at Sandra Day OConnor College of Law at ASUsaid in an email that because the project would be outside of SRP member land, it is not as well placed as it could be if it were in that area.

He said the district was still a very minor consumer of water in a reasonably secure area.

Arizona Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierriez said the water flow projection assumes peak usage in the district, meaning it reflects days when the district would experience its peak demand for water. water. He also said the 7-0 approval vote for the Tempe City Council referendum came after an analysis by city staff indicated the Coyotes have an assured water supply for the project, as does the law of the State for all developments of more than five units.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said the nearly 2,000 apartment projects use less water than other forms of housing and expressed confidence in the city’s internal processes to ensure the development does not will not compromise the city’s long-term water prospects.

Woods said the city ​​office of sustainability and resilience is responsible for energy conservation and efficiency standards. He also said the city sometimes employs third-party experts to provide water security for new developments.

I would say that this project, like the other projects we have approved, is consistent not only with land use but also with our energy, energy efficiency and water conservation goals, a Woods said.

Proponents of the project have praised its potential environmental benefits, often centered on the elimination of a landfill. Tempe winsa political action committee for development, calls the landfill dangerous since the creation of the PAC in December 2022.

At a press conference in March, Tempe Wins President Nick Bastian said he thought concerns about the projects’ water use were laughable.

This hockey arena doesn’t use a lot of water, Bastian said. When you look at other commercial developments in the area, when you look at golf courses, you look at any kind of municipal facilities, it’s not going to be a big water user.

Gutierrez cited the research and development park being built in ASU’s Novus Innovation Corridor and other planned developments along Tempe Town Lake as other projects with water use that are expected to be examined.

One of the questions we have posed to those who have criticized our approach is: Are similar questions being asked for all other developments occurring along Tempe Town Lake? Gutierrez said. Because the last thing we would want is to be singled out as the only ongoing development that I believe needs to solve a lot of these water issues.

Larson said total water use isn’t the only consideration when evaluating a project of this scale. Tempe Wins says the project will create 6,900 new jobs.

How many jobs do you create per drop of water? said Larson.

What happens next

Approval of the project depends on the passage of all three proposals in the May 16 special election, Props. 301, 302 and 303. The proposals would approve rezoning and changes to the city’s general plan, as well as the sale of the 46-acre land to Bluebird Development LLC, the development company of Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo.

Meruelo’s Bluebird would be responsible for building a new 16,000-seat Arizona Coyotes Arena, nearly 350,000 square feet of shopping and dining, and nearly 2,000 housing units. The project proposal also includes an in-person sports betting facility and a second rink that will serve as a training facility and community rink.

The development comes at a crucial time in the history of the Colorado River. Not only do the two main reservoirs of the rivers, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, provide water to the southwestern states, but their dams generate hydroelectricity that powers homes and businesses. Reservoir levels have recently fallen so low that they could reach deadpool, which means that soon the dams will no longer have the capacity to generate electricity.

The special election is the latest hurdle in what has been a multi-year Coyotes campaign to find a new home after a tumultuous 19-year tenure in Glendale. The Coyotes recently wrapped up their first season at ASU’s Mullett Arena, their home for at least the next two seasons.

Woods said the decision to have the public vote was deliberate, to give voters a say in the development, especially when city council typically votes on everything else.

“We knew that any time you talk about professional sports teams and arenas, given what’s been happening across the country, those are always contentious situations,” Woods said. “…We thought that in this situation it would be best if it was not for the council to make the final decision, but rather for our residents to make the final decision.”

Ballots are due May 16. If approved by voters, the first phase of the project, which includes the arena, is expected to be completed in 2025.

