Meghan Markle’s Next Hollywood Career Move Revealed – NBC Bay Area
Meghan Markle appeals to Hollywood royalty.
The Duchess of Sussex has signed on to be portrayed with William Morris Endeavour, the talent agency confirms to E! News April 27. Archewell, the organization and content creation brand she founded with her husband Prince Harry in 2020, will also be represented by WME in the future.
Markle’s team now includes powerhouse agents Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller, whose combined client list includes the likes of Dwayne Johnson And Serena Williams.
The partnership will focus on Markle’s business and creative pursuits, but not acting, according to Variety.
News of the deal comes three years after Markle, 41, and Harry, 38, retreated as working members of the British Royal Family And moved to California.
Since the transatlantic move, they have signed a production deal with Spotifypart of which includes Meghan Archetypes Podcastand published a docuseries titled Harry & Meghan under them multi-year partnership with Netflix.
The couple also welcomed their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana in June 2021, expanding their family which includes his son Archie Harrisonnow 3.
May 6, Markle will miss his in-laws King Charles III And Queen CamillaArchie’s coronation in London to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on the same day, at his home. However, a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News that Harry will always attend the coronation ceremony.
A spokesperson for Markle also recently debunked a report that the Suits alum was skipping the royal gathering over allegations of unconscious bias in the family at the time of her interview with Harry in 2021 with Oprah Winfrey. (During the meeting with Oprah, Meghan alleged that “several conversations” took place with Harry and an unidentified royal on “the blackness” of their firstborn’s skin.)
“The Duchess of Sussex lives her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago linked to conversations from four years ago,” her rep told E! News in an April 22 statement. “Any suggestion to the contrary is false and frankly ridiculous.”
