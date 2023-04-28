Riteish Deshmukh to Aamir Khan





The Toyota Fortuner is an SUV that blurs the lines between mainstream vehicles and high-end luxury vehicles from international brands. This premium rugged SUV has earned a solid reputation among the Indian masses for its authoritative road presence and reliable mechanical underpinnings. In addition to politicians and businessmen, the Toyota Fortuner has also captured the hearts of some Bollywood celebrities. Here are some Bollywood actors and actresses who proudly own a Toyota Fortuner. Amir Khan Aamir Khan, the Mr. Perfectionist, is known for his pursuit of perfection in everything he does, including his choice of vehicles. It has some of the most sought after cars available in India including luxury offerings like the Toyota Vellfire and the Bentley Continental GT. In addition to these, Aamir Khan also owns a silver Toyota Fortuner 4×4. The actor has been spotted in his Fortuner on several occasions, being chauffeured around to shoot locations and meetings. Also Read: Used Toyota Fortuner SUVs from Compact SUV Prices Arjun Rampal Not much is known about Arjun Rampal’s car collection, but one of the cars he owns is the Toyota Fortuner. The actor was spotted in his white-colored first-generation Toyota Fortuner, which remains one of the most popular SUVs on the used-car market. This particular version of the Toyota Fortuner was highly regarded by politicians and businessmen. Bipasha Basu Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu owns many expensive luxury cars but she can still be seen using her Toyota Fortuner SUV quite often. It has the previous generation model of the Fortuner finished in Pearl White color. In fact, many B-Town celebrities prefer the Toyota Fortuner or Innova when considering regular cars. Bipasha has been seen several times in her white Fortuner with her husband Karan Grover and her SUV is the 3.0 liter diesel version which gets a permanent 4WD system. Neha Dupia Neha Dhupia, a renowned Bollywood personality, is known for owning the facelifted version of the first generation Toyota Fortuner. The popular Bollywood actress is often spotted arriving at filming locations in her chauffeur-driven gray Toyota Fortuner. This particular version of the Toyota Fortuner comes with a 3.0 liter diesel engine and a four wheel drive system. Additionally, a more economical variant with a 2.5-liter diesel engine and rear-wheel drive is also available for sale in India. Mrunal Thakur Mrunal Thakur, one of Bollywood’s emerging talents, is frequently spotted arriving at filming locations or public places in his black colored second generation Toyota Fortuner. This particular version of the Fortuner is the pre-facelift model, which was available for sale in India from 2016 to 2021, and comes with a 2.8-litre diesel engine. Riteish Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh is the proud owner of a collection of luxurious and stylish cars including the Tesla Model X and BMW iX. However, he stands out as the only Bollywood personality known to own a Toyota Fortuner Legender. The Fortuner Legender from Riteish is white in color and features a slightly revamped appearance and improved functionality over the standard Fortuner. It has the same 2.8-liter diesel engine, which comes standard with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive system. Toyota Fortuner The Toyota Fortuner is currently offered with gasoline and diesel engine options. The starting price of this SUV is Rs 32.59 lakhs (ex-showroom), while the premium variant goes up to Rs 50.34 lakhs (ex-showroom). The petrol version of the SUV is powered by a 2.7-liter 4-cylinder engine that generates 163 hp and 245 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant has a 2.8-liter turbocharged engine that produces 201 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Gasoline and diesel engines are available with manual and automatic transmission options. However, it should be noted that only the diesel variant comes with 4X4 capability. Also Read: Low Maintenance Toyota Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado Luxury SUVs Starting at 10 Lakh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-celebrities-who-own-toyota-fortuner-suvs-aamir-khan-to-mrunal-thakur/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos