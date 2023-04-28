The story of Pras and the Fugees would make an insane Hollywood movie

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, left, a member of 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense attorney David Kenner, right, arrives in federal court for his trial in an alleged conspiracy to fund campaign, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

If it had happened in a movie, I wouldn’t have believed it. Pras Michel des Fugees was convicted in federal court on Wednesday of money laundering, illegal lobbying and campaign finance violations after funneling money from a Malaysian businessman into Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign and asking the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the Malaysian businessman. Michel could receive a sentence of two decades.

Yet another crazy twist in the long and crazy history of the Fugees, has any modern music group had a journey as crazy as theirs? If you could make a movie about the Fugees, that would be crazy. If you’re interested in working on this together, I’m qualified to write a screenplay. I interviewed all three of them on several occasions, including a large conversation with Wyclef Jean on my podcast, Toure Show, and one 1999 Rolling Stone cover of Lauryn Hill and a long investigative reporting on Hill for Rolling Stone in 2003. I know this story inside and out. What would a Fugees movie look like? Let’s dive into it.

My elevating pitch is this: it’s about a trio of musicians who rise from nothing to become international superstars, but the weight of stardom is so heavy that they crumble under the pressure. It’s a story of music, dreams, nightmares, sex, love, infidelity, espionage, intrigue, incarceration, Asian billionaire criminals, Haitian gangsters, Marleys, millions of dollars and much more.

Our three main characters are 1) Wyclef Jean, the musical genius who immigrated from Haiti and brings Caribbean flavors into their music; 2) Lauryn Hill, the musical genius actress from New Jersey who brings soul music and a sense of spirituality to her music; and 3) Pras Michel who was, uh, there. To be fair, Michel was the first member of the band he recruited Hill and then Jean to join and he’s a valuable part of their sound mix due to his deep voice. But, let’s be realistic. He’s neither a great producer like Jean, nor a great singer, rapper, or writer like Hill. Many fans wondered why he was even there.

The film might open with a young Jean flying from Haiti to New York where he would start a new life, but it would probably start in a basement in New Jersey where three teenagers with big dreams are making music. Their first album, Blunted On Reality, was a flop. They were about to be dropped by their label but they persisted and their second album, The Score made with full creative control (perhaps because the label didn’t expect them to do much ) is a huge success. Over 16 million copies sold worldwide. We see them doing gigantic concerts. They are loved by all. They become global superstars and it seems like their lives are set, but that’s when things start to fall apart.

In the 90s, when these first two albums came out, Jean and Hill were dating quietly even though Jean was spoken to. In his autobiography, “Purpose: An Immigrants Story”, he says, I was married and Lauryn and I were having an affair. Jean says that after Hill had her first child, things turned sour. She made me believe the baby was mine Jean says in his autobiography, and I couldn’t forgive him. She could no longer be my muse. Our loving spell has been broken.

At the same time, Hill is irritated that the narrative around The Score is that he succeeded because Jean is a musical genius, so she sets out to make a solo album to prove that she too is a genius. This album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill proves it and more. It is one of the great albums of the decade and a huge commercial success. But then the musicians who worked on the album are suing her for not properly sharing credit. She settles down and pays about $5 millionwhich hurts because it seems to work on her argument that she too is a genius.

The whole situation completely embitters her on the music industry, and she retreats from the spotlight to have several more children with Rohan Marley, one of Bob Marley’s sons, which makes poetic sense as Hill seems to be l one of Bob’s musical children with his depth, his spirituality. and the overall sound. But at some point, marley cheats on her. She releases an album, MTV Unplugged No 2.0, and she seems so depressed that some say the album should have been called Unhinged. She then falls under the spell of a shadowy religious leader and retreats further from the spotlight, occasionally going out to perform, but becomes famous for showing up hours late to her own concerts. People aren’t sure what to think of her, they say she’s a genius but wonder if she’s mentally stable. In 2013, Hill was found guilty of failing to pay her taxes and spend three months in prison.

Meanwhile, Jean is running for president of Haiti, but then quits after learning that he is constitutionally unable to run. His charity Yele Haiti receives more than $16 million meant to help the people of Haiti, but some ends up going into his pockets.

At the same time, Michel fights for relevance and for money. According to the government, he spent years helping a Malaysian businessman who was trying to gain influence over Presidents Obama and Trump. This man is currently a fugitive. Michel also met with the FBI voluntarily, but not as an informant, as others have erroneously reported. According to an article by Mother Jones, Michel voluntarily met with the FBI in 2017 to talk about a wealthy Chinese businessman. “But he was not reporting a Chinese scheme,” reports Mother Jones. “He contacted federal authorities in connection with this scheme.” Michel was paid tens of millions to help the Chinese businessman, and when he spoke to the FBI, according to Mother Jones, he was trying to get information from them that could help the businessman. .

So we have Michel working as a double agent trying to help wealthy Asian businessmen and he gets paid $100 million to do it. Now the government has taken his money and his freedom, and he’s a 50-year-old man facing 20 years in prison for very serious crimes. The film will end in a federal courtroom as Michel is convicted and taken to prison, far from the multi-millionaire he once was.

It’s sad that his life took this turn. But the whole story of the Fugees is a crazy story that will make Straight Outta Compton look like child’s play. Hollywood, you need this script. Call me.

Tour is host and creative director at theGrio. He is the host of the “Toure Show” podcast and the “Who Was Prince?” He is also the author of seven books including the biography of Prince Nothing Compares 2 U and the ebook The Ivy League Counterfeiter. Don’t miss his next podcast Being Black In the 80s.

