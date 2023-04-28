Chrisann Pereira remembers making coffee with eau de toilette in Sharjah prison | Bollywood

Sadak 2 actress Chrisann Pereira has shared details of her 26 days in Sharjah jail following her arrest in an alleged drug smuggling case. She maintained that she had been framed in the case and had been released. In one letter, she talked about washing her hair with laundry detergent and even made coffee out of toilet water. Read also : Actress Chrisann Pereira has been released from Sharjah prison after being arrested in a drug smuggling case, her brother confirms Actor Chrisann Pereira has been arrested in a drug case.

In the letter, Chrisann wrote: Dear warriors, It took me three weeks and five days to find a pen and paper in prison. After washing my hair with Tide and making coffee with eau de toilette, I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes, knowing that my ambition had brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies, and the familiar faces on TV. I am proud to be Indian and to belong to the Indian film industry.

She further thanked those including her mother, father, friends, media, police and churches who trusted her during the trial and added: You are the real warriors while I am only a pawn in this dirty game played by these Mansters. I am forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and shared my story to stop the real criminals who facilitate international organized crime. We are a great powerful nation and I can’t wait to get home. Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who have fallen prey to this scam. May justice always triumph.

Chrisann was arrested earlier this month in Sharjah after drugs were found in a trophy she was carrying. His family had alleged that the actor had been framed. Recently, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two people, a baker named Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi, on charges of setting up the actor in connection with the alleged drug trafficking case.

A Mumbai Metropolitan Court remanded the two arrested on Tuesday into custody until May 2. The two were arrested for allegedly setting up actor Chrisann Pereira and four others. Meanwhile, the actor is likely to reach India in two days, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam said on Wednesday.

Chrisann worked in Sadak 2 and Batla House. She also appeared in the web series Thinkistan and was part of plays like Three Women, Drumroll and Sundays.