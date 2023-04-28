Suspects armed with an ‘assault rifle’ rob a group of victims outside a West Hollywood restaurant

Police are looking for two suspects who were filmed Tuesday night robbing a trio of people outside a restaurant in West Hollywood.

Surveillance footage, captured near the La Boheme restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard, shows a group of suspects, one of whom appears to be armed with an apparent rifle, approaching two victims as they left the restaurant.

A statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said one male suspect was armed with “what appeared to be an assault rifle” and two female suspects were armed with a handgun. Generally, an assault rifle refers to an AR-15 or AK-47 style rifle.

“One of the victims was struck in the face with a handgun by the suspects,” the statement said. “A man walking down the sidewalk broke up the robbery and the suspects claimed his property and he complied.”

The suspects took a wallet, jewelry and cash from the victims.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to contact detectives at (310) 358-4033.

According to the department’s crime statistics, overall violent crime from Jan. 1 to March 31 fell about 18% in the West Hollywood area – which includes the city and the unincorporated area surrounding it. – compared to the same period in 2022. Only one category classified as a violent crime, rape, increased. So far this year, eight rapes have been reported within the city limits of West Hollywood. In 2022, there were five in the same time frame.

Unincorporated parts of West Hollywood have seen an increase in violent crime from a year ago. A total of 4 violent crimes were reported to MPs compared to three in 2022.

Property crimes experienced a similar trend. Through March 31, property crimes fell nearly 11% in the West Hollywood area. However, in the unincorporated parts, property crimes rose from 21 to 48, a spike of 129%.