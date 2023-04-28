Tagore in Bollywood How He Influenced Great Movie Songs

OWhen Bollywood’s Big B in his deep baritone had the moviegoers going wild singing Ekla Cholo Re and that too in Bengali for the movie Kahaani, very few realized it. Rabindrasangeet has been in Bollywood for decades. Either the songs have been translated into Hindi or the thrilling tunes of Tagore’s songs that instantly resonate in their rhythms and melodious renditions have had a lasting effect on the audience. No wonder many Tagore songs have been immortalized in blockbuster Bollywood movies over the years and they still play an important role today in bringing out the pathos or joy in a particular scene.

As Rabindrasangeet singer Saswati Choudhury said, “Tagore had touched on a variety of human emotions – be it joy, grief, loss, love and even natural elements. Therefore, each of his songs is very relevant to be used in a variety of situations. Not just Bollywood movies, his songs can be felt, heard and act as a blessing to every human soul in search of peace. Although it has been eight decades since Tagore passed away, his name can still be found in the credits of Bengali films as well as Bollywood films, recent and old, whether for the story or for the lyrics of a song. While Tagore has blessed the Bengali industry with some of his greatest works, he has also enriched Bollywood.

But one music director who can be credited for fusing Tagore’s songs together in the best possible way was none other than Sachin Dev Burman. “Being Bengali himself, quite naturally, he could identify with the folk music that Tagore had repeatedly used to compose the tunes of his songs like songs based on Kirtanyagya or Bhatiyali songs,” Nilabhro Pal said. , movie critic. Besides Sachin Deb Barman, other directors who were deeply influenced by Tagore were Rajesh Roshan, Hemant Kumar (Bengal’s own Hemanta Mukherjee, known as Hemant Kumar in Bollywood), and Pankaj Mullick. While many Bollywood songs are complete Rabindrasangeet from start to finish, many other songs are heavily influenced by it. As Dwarf Deewane, Ek Nahi Maane from the film Afsar (1950) and sung by Suraiya, was set by SD Burman under the influence of Tagore’s popular Bengali romantic number, Shedin Dujone Dulekhinu Boney. It’s a love song that became an instant hit. Pawan Chale Zor from the film Zalzala (1952), sung by Kundan Lal Saigal was used by musical director Pankaj Mullick. The song is inspired by Rabindranath TagoreIt is Khoro Bayu Boy Bege. Besides SD Burman, Mullick can also be credited with popularizing Rabindrasangeet as he was the first musical director to use Tagore’s songs in his films.

While Hemanta Mukherjeewho himself as a singer became famous for having sung several Tagore songs, used Rabindrasangeet in the 1962 film Maa Beta and only had Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar sing Mann Mera Udta Jaye Badal Ke Sang. The song is inspired by one of Rabindranath Tagore’s most popular songs, Mono Mor Megher Sangi, a very eye-catching tune, perfect for a good mood. Whereas, much later in the 1980s, Chookar Mere Mann Ko from the film Yaarana (1981), sung by Kishore Kumar and music by Rajesh Roshan had the first two lines of the song taken directly from Rabindranath Tagore Tomaar Holo Shuru Aamar Holo Shaaraa. However, music director Rajesh Roshan kept the rest of the original song. One of the most immortal songs was Tere Mere Milan Ki Ye Raina from the film Abhiman (1973), sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The music for the song given by SD Burman was based on Jodi Taare Nai Chini Go Se KI. SD Burman only used the tune of the mukhda and not the stanzas. The rest of the song is SD Burman’s original tune, which only added to the beauty of the number. A song that has inspired generations for its incredible beat that will get people dancing is Pagla Hawar Badal Dinner. No wonder this song found its way into Manisha Koirala Yugpurush’s 1998 starring as Bandhan Khula Panchi Ura. While another song used in the same movie was Koi Mera Dil Ka Dwar Khatkaye inspired by Tumi Kemon Kore Gaan Koro Hey Guni.

In 2005, Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan got everyone dancing to the tune of Piya Bole Piya Bole inspired by Phoole Phoole Dhole Dhole from Tagore’s Kalmrigaya collection, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal were at their best with this song. Tagore is still relevant 100 years later and maybe one day other songs featured in Bollywood films would be inspired by this Nobel Prize winning bard.