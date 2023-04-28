Entertainment
Tagore in Bollywood How He Influenced Great Movie Songs
OWhen Bollywood’s Big B in his deep baritone had the moviegoers going wild singing Ekla Cholo Re and that too in Bengali for the movie Kahaani, very few realized it. Rabindrasangeet has been in Bollywood for decades. Either the songs have been translated into Hindi or the thrilling tunes of Tagore’s songs that instantly resonate in their rhythms and melodious renditions have had a lasting effect on the audience. No wonder many Tagore songs have been immortalized in blockbuster Bollywood movies over the years and they still play an important role today in bringing out the pathos or joy in a particular scene.
As Rabindrasangeet singer Saswati Choudhury said, “Tagore had touched on a variety of human emotions – be it joy, grief, loss, love and even natural elements. Therefore, each of his songs is very relevant to be used in a variety of situations. Not just Bollywood movies, his songs can be felt, heard and act as a blessing to every human soul in search of peace. Although it has been eight decades since Tagore passed away, his name can still be found in the credits of Bengali films as well as Bollywood films, recent and old, whether for the story or for the lyrics of a song. While Tagore has blessed the Bengali industry with some of his greatest works, he has also enriched Bollywood.
But one music director who can be credited for fusing Tagore’s songs together in the best possible way was none other than Sachin Dev Burman. “Being Bengali himself, quite naturally, he could identify with the folk music that Tagore had repeatedly used to compose the tunes of his songs like songs based on Kirtanyagya or Bhatiyali songs,” Nilabhro Pal said. , movie critic. Besides Sachin Deb Barman, other directors who were deeply influenced by Tagore were Rajesh Roshan, Hemant Kumar (Bengal’s own Hemanta Mukherjee, known as Hemant Kumar in Bollywood), and Pankaj Mullick. While many Bollywood songs are complete Rabindrasangeet from start to finish, many other songs are heavily influenced by it. As Dwarf Deewane, Ek Nahi Maane from the film Afsar (1950) and sung by Suraiya, was set by SD Burman under the influence of Tagore’s popular Bengali romantic number, Shedin Dujone Dulekhinu Boney. It’s a love song that became an instant hit. Pawan Chale Zor from the film Zalzala (1952), sung by Kundan Lal Saigal was used by musical director Pankaj Mullick. The song is inspired by Rabindranath TagoreIt is Khoro Bayu Boy Bege. Besides SD Burman, Mullick can also be credited with popularizing Rabindrasangeet as he was the first musical director to use Tagore’s songs in his films.
While Hemanta Mukherjeewho himself as a singer became famous for having sung several Tagore songs, used Rabindrasangeet in the 1962 film Maa Beta and only had Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar sing Mann Mera Udta Jaye Badal Ke Sang. The song is inspired by one of Rabindranath Tagore’s most popular songs, Mono Mor Megher Sangi, a very eye-catching tune, perfect for a good mood. Whereas, much later in the 1980s, Chookar Mere Mann Ko from the film Yaarana (1981), sung by Kishore Kumar and music by Rajesh Roshan had the first two lines of the song taken directly from Rabindranath Tagore Tomaar Holo Shuru Aamar Holo Shaaraa. However, music director Rajesh Roshan kept the rest of the original song. One of the most immortal songs was Tere Mere Milan Ki Ye Raina from the film Abhiman (1973), sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The music for the song given by SD Burman was based on Jodi Taare Nai Chini Go Se KI. SD Burman only used the tune of the mukhda and not the stanzas. The rest of the song is SD Burman’s original tune, which only added to the beauty of the number. A song that has inspired generations for its incredible beat that will get people dancing is Pagla Hawar Badal Dinner. No wonder this song found its way into Manisha Koirala Yugpurush’s 1998 starring as Bandhan Khula Panchi Ura. While another song used in the same movie was Koi Mera Dil Ka Dwar Khatkaye inspired by Tumi Kemon Kore Gaan Koro Hey Guni.
In 2005, Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan got everyone dancing to the tune of Piya Bole Piya Bole inspired by Phoole Phoole Dhole Dhole from Tagore’s Kalmrigaya collection, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal were at their best with this song. Tagore is still relevant 100 years later and maybe one day other songs featured in Bollywood films would be inspired by this Nobel Prize winning bard.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.getbengal.com/details/tagore-in-bollywood-how-he-influenced-major-movie-songs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tagore in Bollywood How He Influenced Great Movie Songs
- Man posing as India’s wheelchair cricket captain meets CM Stalin, Udhayanidhi
- Fashion trends to throw on or take off, according to the average American: poll
- Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s edX Windfall Funds Bold Vision
- Twin earthquakes have hit western Nepal, the United Arab Emirates News Agency reported that there were casualties
- Jokowi hasn’t signed new dollar export rules, any doubts?
- US imposes sanctions on Russia and Iran for taking hostages
- Suspects armed with an ‘assault rifle’ rob a group of victims outside a West Hollywood restaurant
- Meta surge fuels big Wall Street rally
- E. Jean Carroll hits out at Trump lawyer when asked about not screaming in alleged rape
- PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM transmitters today
- Turkey’s Erdogan appears via video link after health alert