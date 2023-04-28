Entertainment
Meghan Markle signs with Hollywood power agency WME
Meghan enters the big leagues! The Duchess of Sussex signs with Hollywood power agency WME, whose other clients include Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his friend Serena Williams
- Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has signed with William Morris Endeavor
- Markle, 41, has officially signed with talent agency A-List
- WME represents other big names like Serena Williams and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Meghan Markle has signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME), the talent agency that boasts clients like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, tennis star Serena Williams and a litany of other A-Listers.
According to a new report from Variety.
Acting won’t be an area of focus, Variety reports, despite his on-screen history. Prior to her marriage, Markle starred as Rachel Zane on the popular USA Network series “Suits” and appeared in several Hallmark films.
According to the outlet, Markle will work with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Agent Brad Slater and Agent Jill Smoller.
WME will represent the content creation label of Archewell, Markle and Prince Harry, and will work with the Duchess on film and television production, brand partnerships and overall business development.
The Duchess of Sussex has signed with one of Hollywood’s most powerful agencies, William Morris Endeavor
Agent Jill Smoller will be among those working with Meghan. Smoller is best known for her work with athletes including Serena Williams and is considered a trailblazer in the world of sports agency.
WME CEO Ari Emanuel, left, brother of former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, will also work with Meghan. Also part of the Duchesses’ package is managing partner Brad Slater, right, who is known to cater to some of WME’s biggest movie stars. clients
DailyMail.com has contacted WME to independently confirm the news, but has not received a response as of press time.
In herVariety cover shoot in 2022, Markle said she has no plans to return to acting in the near future.
‘I finished. I guess never say never, but my intention is not to,” Markle said.
The Duchess has signaled that she is interested in dubbing Archewell and the stories and productions the company supports.
“A big part of how my husband and I see things is through our love affair. I think that’s what people all over the world have connected to, especially with our marriage. People love love. I am not excluded from this feeling, ”said Markle.
“For the scripts, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun. It doesn’t always have to be so bad. Like a good romantic comedy. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much,” she continued.
Since the company’s inception, Archewell has produced two docuseries, one of which is Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan.”
The Sussexes are currently engaged in a deal with Netflix.
News of Markle’s signing with WME comes just days after the pair were spotted in public at the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings.
Markle appeared to ignore her husband’s advances during the LA Lakers game on Monday night
Markle and Prince Harry were in good company at the NBA basketball game which also saw big names like Kim Kardashian, Adam Sandler and Sean ‘Diddy’ Coombs.
The former ‘Suits’ actress appeared to ignore her hubby’s advances when they were put on camera to fuck in front of 20,000 fans.
The appearance at the game was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first public outing in over a month.
The royal couple recently made headlines for announcing that they will not be attending Prince Charles’ coronation in London next month.
