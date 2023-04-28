John Abraham returns to YRF Dhoom franchise : Bollywood News

The popular franchise doom has seen a number of big name stars attached to it. After the franchise’s first installment saw John Abraham and his bike make a statement, the second saw Hrithik Roshan and his disguises, while the third introduced Aamir Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. Unsurprisingly, a number of rumors have swirled around the cast of the franchise’s fourth installment, with some claiming it will star Shah Rukh Khan as the main villain. However, while there were no updates on this development, a new topic of discussion was John Abraham’s return to the doom franchise.

John Abraham returns to YRF’s Dhoom franchise

Commenting on the same well-placed industry source informed bollywood hungamaEarlier this year, John Abraham broke the mold with his performance in Shah Rukh Khan’s starring Pathane. His portrayal of the main villain certainly created waves, and audiences loved his performance as well. So if Yash Raj Films is looking to cast him in a negative role again, it won’t come as a surprise. Ask the source if there is any truth to these rumors and he says: There might be more truth to it than any other rumour. In fact, over the past two days there have been daily meetings at YRF and John has been seen attending these meetings on several occasions. If anything is finalized, it will be during one of these meetings.

Interestingly, the source of why John Abraham might return to the doom frankness further saying, If you recall, the culmination of doom was open. It was unclear whether John’s character in the film had died or escaped. This uncertainty could be used, to see him make a return to the doom franchise. While for sequel purposes it will certainly be a closed loop, one wonders if the two films will tie together with a flashback sequence detailing its characters’ whereabouts in the meantime.

All has been said and done, although the buzz around John Abraham returning to the doom franchisee with Doom 4 seems to be gaining momentum, official confirmation of the development is still pending.

