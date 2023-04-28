Suspects armed with an apparent assault rifle rob a trio of victims in West Hollywood: surveillance video

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — A trio of victims were robbed by a group of suspects, one of whom was armed with an apparent assault rifle, in an incident filmed Tuesday night in West Hollywood.[br /][br /]The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on a sidewalk at the end of an alley near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Orlando Avenue.[br /][Ads /][br /]“A suspect armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle and two female suspects armed with a handgun approached two men as they walked down an alley and demanded their property,” the Department of Justice said. Los Angeles County Sheriff in a statement. adding that one of the robbers punched one of the victims in the face with a handgun.[br /][br /]Video from a camera mounted in the alley shows one of the suspects pointing the gun in the direction of the victims.[br /][br /]”A man walking on the sidewalk broke up the robbery and the suspects claimed his property and he complied,” the sheriff’s press release read.[br /][br /][b][url HREF=”https://abc7.com/surveillance-video-robbery-mid-city-los-angeles/13187957/” TARGET=”” REL=””]Customer and employee attempt to fend off suspects during late night robbery at Mid-City Restaurant[/url][/b][br /][media ID=”13187582″ /][br /][br /]The thieves fled with a wallet, jewelry and an unspecified amount of cash. No gunshots or injuries were reported.[br /][Ads /][br /]The sheriff’s department is “actively investigating to make sure this person is caught,” West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne told ABC7. “Generally we also ask for increased patrols in areas where the crime is happening, to make sure the person doesn’t come back and commit that crime.”[br /][br /]Shyne said the city’s Safety Ambassador program is made up of 85 ambassadors on residential streets and in commercial corridors to deter crime.[br /][br /]”It worked, because crime went down,” the mayor said. “The priority for us is safety and we are safer than in the past.”[br /][br /]However, some West Hollywood residents and business owners point to the case as another result of the city’s decision to cut funding for its law enforcement agencies.[br /][br /][b]WATCH: WeHo residents fear safety ambassadors won’t be enough after assault[/b][br /][media ID=”13191752[br /]” /][br /]Last summer, the West Hollywood City Council voted to cut four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and increase the number of safety ambassadors, but some say that may not be the solution for fight crime.[br /][br /]”More eyes noticing what’s going on, a lot more calls but fewer arms and legs to answer calls,” said Larry Block, a West Hollywood business owner who thinks the city needs to give back. the funding she cut from the sheriff’s department to get more deputies on the streets.[br /][Ads /][br /]”Armed people can do anything, they’re intimidating, security ambassadors walk around aimlessly, not really knowing what to do,” Block said.[br /][br /]Eyewitness News looked at the number of thefts in West Hollywood dating back to 2010. Thefts increased last year compared to 2020 and 2021 and although the number is lower than many previous years, 2022 is still above average over 13 years of 117.[br /][br /]”Crime is going to happen,” Shyne said. “It’s a sad state of the country right now, especially with the lack of gun control and guns rampant everywhere, but we put safety first to keep our city safe and I want people know it.”[br /][br /]Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Detective Zeff at (310) 358-4033 and refer to case number 923-02295-0977-031.[br /][br /][newsletter ID=”headlines” /]