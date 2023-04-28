Entertainment
Suspects armed with an apparent assault rifle rob a trio of victims in West Hollywood: surveillance video
Friday, April 28, 2023 6:26 a.m.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — A trio of victims were robbed by a group of suspects, one of whom was armed with an apparent assault rifle, in an incident filmed Tuesday night in West Hollywood.[br /][br /]The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on a sidewalk at the end of an alley near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Orlando Avenue.[br /][Ads /][br /]“A suspect armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle and two female suspects armed with a handgun approached two men as they walked down an alley and demanded their property,” the Department of Justice said. Los Angeles County Sheriff in a statement. adding that one of the robbers punched one of the victims in the face with a handgun.[br /][br /]Video from a camera mounted in the alley shows one of the suspects pointing the gun in the direction of the victims.[br /][br /]”A man walking on the sidewalk broke up the robbery and the suspects claimed his property and he complied,” the sheriff’s press release read.[br /][br /][b][url HREF=”https://abc7.com/surveillance-video-robbery-mid-city-los-angeles/13187957/” TARGET=”” REL=””]Customer and employee attempt to fend off suspects during late night robbery at Mid-City Restaurant[/url][/b][br /][media ID=”13187582″ /][br /][br /]The thieves fled with a wallet, jewelry and an unspecified amount of cash. No gunshots or injuries were reported.[br /][Ads /][br /]The sheriff’s department is “actively investigating to make sure this person is caught,” West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne told ABC7. “Generally we also ask for increased patrols in areas where the crime is happening, to make sure the person doesn’t come back and commit that crime.”[br /][br /]Shyne said the city’s Safety Ambassador program is made up of 85 ambassadors on residential streets and in commercial corridors to deter crime.[br /][br /]”It worked, because crime went down,” the mayor said. “The priority for us is safety and we are safer than in the past.”[br /][br /]However, some West Hollywood residents and business owners point to the case as another result of the city’s decision to cut funding for its law enforcement agencies.[br /][br /][b]WATCH: WeHo residents fear safety ambassadors won’t be enough after assault[/b][br /][media ID=”13191752[br /]” /][br /]Last summer, the West Hollywood City Council voted to cut four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and increase the number of safety ambassadors, but some say that may not be the solution for fight crime.[br /][br /]”More eyes noticing what’s going on, a lot more calls but fewer arms and legs to answer calls,” said Larry Block, a West Hollywood business owner who thinks the city needs to give back. the funding she cut from the sheriff’s department to get more deputies on the streets.[br /][Ads /][br /]”Armed people can do anything, they’re intimidating, security ambassadors walk around aimlessly, not really knowing what to do,” Block said.[br /][br /]Eyewitness News looked at the number of thefts in West Hollywood dating back to 2010. Thefts increased last year compared to 2020 and 2021 and although the number is lower than many previous years, 2022 is still above average over 13 years of 117.[br /][br /]”Crime is going to happen,” Shyne said. “It’s a sad state of the country right now, especially with the lack of gun control and guns rampant everywhere, but we put safety first to keep our city safe and I want people know it.”[br /][br /]Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Detective Zeff at (310) 358-4033 and refer to case number 923-02295-0977-031.[br /][br /][newsletter ID=”headlines” /]
Copyright 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7.com/west-hollywood-robbery-assault-rifle-surveillance-video/13190889/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK car production rises in first quarter as March rises
- Suspects armed with an apparent assault rifle rob a trio of victims in West Hollywood: surveillance video
- Arbitrators announce decision on Fashion Blacksmith lawsuit | News
- Asian stocks gain as BOJ stands tall
- Turkey’s Erdogan appears via video link after health alert
- Hong Kong actor Richard Ngs will wake up on May 8
- Miami Hockey’s future may be poised at the NCHC meetings in Naples
- Disabled asylum seekers trapped in inadequate housing
- Preparations are being made across California | Gold Country Media
- US ‘middleman’ in billion-dollar child trafficking operation: whistleblower
- John Abraham returns to YRF Dhoom franchise : Bollywood News
- No. 8 Lafayette Advances To Quarterfinals Patriot League Womens Tennis (4.27.23)