Seoul, South Korea THE news that Saint Von Colucci, a 22-year-old Canadian-Portuguese actor, singer and songwriter who is influential in the South Korean entertainment scene, died after undergoing surgery to look like a K-pop star which caused a sensation in the media.

Von Colucci reportedly underwent 12 plastic surgeries, costing over $200,000, to look like BTS member Jimin and overcome discrimination against his Western features. He reportedly landed a role in an upcoming Korean drama recently.

The only problem is that Von Colucci may never have existed.

A slew of evidence suggests he is the product of an elaborate hoax using artificial intelligence that has tricked dozens of media outlets, ranging from the US and Canada to the UK, South Korea, India, in Malaysia and the Philippines.

The debacle appears to be the first known case of AI being used to trick the mass media into spreading false information, heralding the dawn of a new era of computer-generated fake news.

Misinformation and disinformation generated using AI tools is certainly cause for concern as it will make the lives of fact checkers and journalists more difficult, said Felix M Simon, journalist and PhD student at the Oxford Internet Institute. Jazeera.



The saga began earlier this week when reporters around the world received a press release announcing that Von Colucci died in a Seoul hospital on April 23.

The press release, written in clunky English, was supposedly from a public relations agency called HYPE Public Relations.

The press release contained many red flags, however.

Many web links in the document would not load, including a link to Von Colucci’s supposed Instagram account, and the hospital mentioned in the press release does not exist.

The HYPE website, which lists WeWork’s London and Toronto offices as headquarters, appears to be unfinished and was only registered a few weeks before Von Coluccis reported the death.

When Al Jazeera attempted to call HYPE via the number listed, no one answered. Al Jazeera then received a text from the number saying, Wtf do u want.

Outside of the press release, there’s little evidence that Von Colucci is a real person.

Although he was described as a songwriter for a number of K-pop stars, Von Colucci had no significant presence online and no one came forward to publicly mourn his death.

The online footprint that exists raises other questions.

Photos of Von Colucci online are blurry and contain strange features, including deformed hands in at least one case, a telltale sign of AI use.

The AI-generated image detection software, while having limitations, indicates that some of the photos have a strong possibility of being produced or edited using AI software. Al Jazeera could not independently verify the authenticity of the images.

Von Coluccis claimed that the music repertoire, including the T1K T0K H1GH SCH00L album, is not available on any mainstream music streaming service.

In a press release last year, Von Colucci was described as the second son of Geovani Lamas, CEO of IBG Capital, Europe’s largest hedge fund firm.

Geovani Lamas has no official online presence, while the top search result for IBG Capital is an investment firm located in the US state of Arizona.

In another twist, the K-pop star’s wannabe Instagram page was revived this week, with an edited comment two days after his reported death. The comment has since been deleted.

The litany of red flags didn’t deter the media from rushing to cover Von Colucci’s bizarre death, including sensational before and after surgery photos that appeared to show his transformation from a white man into someone with eastern features. -Asians.

After Daily Mail Online reported the story, it was quickly picked up by media around the world.

Daily Mail Online quietly withdrew its article on Wednesday without any explanation or notice of retraction.

The story remains on the websites of dozens of other outlets, including The Independent in the UK, the Hindustan Times in India, the Malay Mail in Malaysia and Newsis in South Korea.

The Canadian Embassy in Seoul declined to comment when contacted by Al Jazeera.

South Korean media reported that police have not received a case report involving a Canadian actor who died following plastic surgery.

The apparent hoax is a stark reminder of the potential of AI, which is still in its infancy, to blur truth and fiction, especially as plummeting media revenues and workforces raise existential questions about the future of professional and information journalists.

Platforms like ChatGPT, which can write entire articles in a human voice, already allow anyone to create compelling stories that could be used for political manipulation and spreading conspiracy theories with just a few clicks.

AI can also already be used for deep fakes that manipulate videos and images of real people, creating opportunities for bad actors to disrupt elections, damage reputations, create revenge porn and even incite to violence.

AI-generated content has already been accused of misleading people in large numbers.

Manipulated photos of Pope Francis wearing a white puffer jacket and recently arrested former US President Donald Trump have gone viral on social media.

But the Von Colucci case appears to be the first example of journalists being duped on a massive scale, exposing shortcomings in editorial standards and basic fact-checking.

Still, Simon of the Oxford Internet Institute expressed optimism that AI-generated fake news would not have a catastrophic effect on public discourse.

The main problem with misinformation and disinformation is the demand which is limited and the ability to reach people by spreading it into the mainstream, which is difficult. The ability to generate more and/or better quality misinformation and disinformation is unlikely to change that, he said.

Additionally, we have pretty decent mechanisms of epistemic vigilance, eg assessing context, source, checking information against previous information that will likely adapt and work against new forms or attempts to deceive us.

