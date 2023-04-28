Famous Hollywood restaurant La Dolce Vita reopens





Beverly Hills Legendary The sweet life reopened under the banner of Los Angeles restaurateurs Marc Rose and Med Abrous of call mom. A longtime hangout for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tom Ford and Ronald Reagan, the intimate Italian-American concept is reborn after a redesign, executed by owners and Victoria Gillet of We are Dadathat honors its heritage with an eye to the future. As a space steeped in history, it was important to us that customers feel the soul and spirit of the restaurant, says Gillet. The design of the space itself is a love letter to Beverly Hills, Italy and the 1970s. We kept coming back to the movie Casino with all the vibrant colors and decadent Vegas lifestyle, which inspired me to up the luxury factor. The faux brick wall is painted in a muted lilac hue to match the ceiling, while plush emerald fabric further punctuates the space with burl wood for texture. The large Bordeaux-coloured stands remain intact, as does the original layout of the restaurants. The incorporation of cheetah print motifs on rugs, stained glass and doorknobs nods to the tradition of Old World Italian restaurants to adopt animals as mascots. It was very important to us to embrace the intimate dining room that made this restaurant so special,” adds Rose. “Most restaurants in Beverly Hills today are so spacious, with big open layouts and tons of seating. La Dolce Vita, however, remains a fully equipped dining room for 60 people, just like in the 1960s. With such a warm dining space, we put a special emphasis on hospitality, so that all diners feel as glamorous than the historical figures and Hollywood starlets who enjoyed this legendary restaurant so many years ago. More than HD:

