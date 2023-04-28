Hot Tots Promo Program Promotes Fun Nights at the Ballpark | News, Sports, Jobs





Fans and community members have already seen the upcoming Minot Hot Tots schedule and their inaugural season. They know who the head coach is, who some of the players are, who will be the mascot, and who will make up the official dance team. What they don’t know, so far, is what the promotional schedule will be and what kind of entertainment fans can expect at the ballpark this summer. Headlining a total of seven themed nights is Minot Mallards Night, where the team will wear Minot Mallards jerseys to pay homage to baseball history in the Magic City. In addition to wearing mallard jerseys, the jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for the YMCA and Prairie Grit. Other themed nights at Corbett Field include Napoleon Dynamite Night, Star Wars Night, Hunger Games Night, Harry Potter Night and Feud Night. For entertainment, fans will be able to see Mad Chad which is a chainsaw juggling artist, XPOGO which is a stunt team on pogo sticks, and bond at Feud Night, Family Feud will be played with the crowd in the final game of the season against the Bismarck Alouettes. Along with the promotional schedule, the Hot Tots have released a variety of giveaways that will be happening throughout the season, and wanting to give fans more than just baseball, they have released a variety of events that will take place this summer. The Minot Hot Tots and the Northwoods League offer fans and community members plenty of entertainment Corbett Field has never seen before, as well as a collegiate wooden bats summer league that will exist for its 30th season this summer. Not only is the Northwoods League an established league, but it has also been filled with top talent over the years. The Northwoods League has sent over 300 players to the major leagues and the list is only growing. Corbett Field will be the place to be this summer and fans won’t want to miss the fun. For more details and to view the full promotional schedule, fans can learn more by visiting www.hottotsbaseball.com. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/sports/local-sports/2023/04/hot-tots-promo-schedule-promotes-fun-nights-at-the-ballpark/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos