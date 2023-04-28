From Pooja Hegde to Hina Khan, the Bollywood celebrity style that made a lasting impression on the red carpet





After a series of events this week, Bollywood reunited again last night for the 2023 Filmfare Awards. We couldn’t fail to take style cues from the attendees, of course. While statement dresses were a favorite, we saw some daring spins for them. Top A-listers graced the event to walk the red carpet and make a statement. While some have gone the monotonous route, some have opted for embellished styles. We’ve got you the best looks of the night here. Scroll down to see all the celebrities and their amazing red carpet style. Also Read: It Was an Awards Night Shock and Bollywood Doubled the Style Quotient on the Red Carpets Red carpet moments just can’t be missed and Alia Bhatt gave us one as she looked like a million bucks at the 68th Filmfare Awards. In a beautiful black dress custom-made by Tony Ward, Alia gave off ultra-glam vibes. Exuding the energy of a modern princess, Janhvi Kapoor was an absolute sight to behold on the red carpet. Accompanied by a monotonous style in a dramatic purple dress, the fitted silhouette was followed by a spectacularly gorgeous flare at the back and side. The strapless plunging neckline instantly added punch. Pooja Hegde’s style has always been assertive and once again she blew us away with her incredible style in a shimmering silver bodycon dress with daring embellishments all over. Also Read: From Katrina Kaif to Disha Patani, Bollywood’s Best Dressed Wore Their Best Ethnic Looks at Arpita Khan’s Eid Bash Another diva to join the fashion train for the Filmfare awards was Esha Gupta in a beautiful floral dress. The off-the-shoulder number was accompanied by a sequined floral applique all over the silhouette. Rakul Preet Singh took the glam bar high in a daring thigh-high split dress. The plunging neckline number was an exquisite choice. The rear flare was perfect for adding an extra edge. Her elegant statement necklace was perfect to complete the look. Alaya Furniturewalla has stayed true to its style in a stunning embellished coordinated set. She paired a one-shoulder top with a thigh-high slit skirt. Sleek yet impactful are the best words to put her look together. Kajol’s red carpet style went a notch higher as she looked killer in a black pantsuit. The number featured decent embellished details in a paneled pattern that added a bling factor to its style. Hina Khan never failed to turn heads and once again she was there in a semi-sheer embellished dress and oh my god she looked glamorous! Its plunging neckline was accompanied by an elegant slit at the height of the thighs. Also Read: From Palak Tiwari to Mouni Roy Playing Fashion Week Stars, This is Bollywood Celebrity Fashion at Its Finest

