Back to Business Grant Program to provide additional funding to businesses in Illinois The Back to Business Grant Program provides funding to businesses in Illinois

Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced in March that it would invest an additional $175 million in funding for the Back to Business grant program, which provides pandemic relief funding to businesses in the hardest-hit sectors.
B2B was first created in August 2021 by DCEO and initially raised $250 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act
To help administer B2B financing, Illinois works with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Community Development Fund, which focuses on development loans. Marisa Calderon, the NCRC CDF Executive Director, said the new round of B2B funding is intended to support Illinois businesses that missed out on previous grants.
“(The money is) for small businesses in particular, especially those that are underserved or operated by people of color or women,” Calderon said. “Most of these groups haven’t really reaped the benefits of much of the other pandemic relief.”
She said the grant is designed with these businesses in mind by setting an eligibility window, rather than a first-come, first-served system.
The eligibility criteria are different for three categories of businesses: restaurants, hotels and creative arts. Restaurants that have already received state pandemic relief funding or more than $10,000 in local funding are not eligible for the new grant. Hotels that have previously received state or local grants will have this amount deducted from the overall amount awarded to them during that B2B grant cycle. Grants to players in the creative arts sector will only be based on 2021 losses for businesses that have already received state relief funding.
To be eligible for the latest round of funding, businesses in all three sectors must also have been in business before the pandemic began.
DCEO provides program information in multiple languages and works with more than 100 community navigators to increase awareness of the program. Grant applications are open until May 10.
Cheryl Justice, the president and owner of Hecky’s Barbecue in Evanston, said she plans to apply for the grant to help cover restaurant operating expenses. The funding will help pay off debt from renovations completed during the pandemic, she said.
“The good thing about this state money is that it’s a grant, not a loan,” Judice said. “It’s very important because we’ve all taken out a lot of loans to try to keep our businesses afloat.”
Sam Thousand, a musician from Chicago who is applying for the grant, said he thinks the creative arts funding is “inclusive” and will help many in the industry.
“There are a lot of artists out there who have never applied for grants,” Thousand said. “I think it’s very important for us to show that it’s quite easy (to apply).”
Thousand promotes the scholarships on social media and plans an event with ChiBrations, an arts organization he co-founded, to raise awareness of the program.
Kacie Smith, director of programs at Arts Alliance Illinois, also said the grant funding eligibility criteria are broader than previous programs because sole proprietors are included in the eligibility. She said she hopes many members of the creative arts community will be encouraged to apply.
Judice added that she appreciated any help to offset the losses as her business continues to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.
“We all suffer here, and I’m no different even though we’ve been here a long time,” said the judge. “Anything that allows businesses to thrive, to get a little extra help, is wonderful.”
