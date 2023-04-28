Filmfare Awards 2023 Live Updates! | Bollywood





Filmfare Awards 2023 Live Updates! The 2023 edition of the Filmfare Awards Ceremony will take place on April 27, 2023 at 9 p.m. (IST)

April 27, 2023 10:58 p.m. Popular TV Actresses Hina Khan at Filmfare Awards 2023 Hina Khan entered the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 April 27, 2023 10:55 p.m. Pritam wins another Filmfare Award! Pritam received the Filmfare Award for Best Music Album for his work on “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023. April 27, 2023 10:52 p.m. Best lyrics award goes to Amitabh Bhattacharya Amitabh Bhattacharya wins the Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics for his work on “Kesariya” from “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 April 27, 2023 10:49 p.m. Arijit Singh wins Best Playback Singer for Kesariya Arijit Singh is undoubtedly a talented singer, and winning the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) is a significant achievement. “Kesariya” from the movie “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” April 27, 2023 10:44 p.m. The 90s Bollywood beauties are here! Kajol and Raveena Tandon grace the 2023 Filmfare Awards. The two beauties ruled the 90s April 27, 2023 10:24 p.m. Prajakta Koli honors the event Popular YouTuber and content creator Prajakta Koli arrived at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 Courtsey – Filmfare April 27, 2023 10:20 p.m. Expected and deserving, Ranbir-Alia on a role! DNEG and Redefine Win Filmfare Award for Best Visual Effects for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 April 27, 2023 10:16 p.m. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Wins Best Bottom Score Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara win the Filmfare Award for Best Background Music for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 April 27, 2023 10:10 p.m. Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha receives an award! Congratulations to Parvez Shaikh on winning the Filmfare Award for Best Action for Vikram Vedha at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 April 27, 2023 10:08 p.m. Congratulations! Sudeep Chatterjee Sudeep Chatterjee won the Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards in 2023, for his work in the film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. April 27, 2023 9:56 p.m. Too much talent in one frame Talented actors Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Rao made a stylish appearance on the red carpet at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards in 2023 April 27, 2023 9:47 p.m. Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawad in a role! Kruti Mahesh won Best Choreography for Gangubai Kathiawadi’s song Dholida April 27, 2023 9:39 p.m. Really deserved! Ninad Khanolkar won Best Editing for An Action Hero at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 in association with Maharashtra Tourism April 27, 2023 9:37 p.m. Wow! Another award for Gangubai Kathiawadi Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray won Best Production Design for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 68th HyundaiFilmfareAwards 2023. Congratulations! April 27, 2023 9:35 p.m. Congratulations Bishwadeep Deepak Chatterjee At the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023, Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee won Best Sound Design for Brahmastra Part One Shiva. Congratulations! April 27, 2023 9:29 p.m. Sheetal Iqbal Sharma won Best Costume Design for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 68th Hyundai FilmfareAwards 2023. Congratulations! April 27, 2023 9:23 p.m. Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela arrives for the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023. GOLD is all that glitters in the world of Urvashi Rautela April 27, 2023 9:09 p.m. The arrival of Anu Malik and Poonam Dhillon at the 68th edition of the prestigious Hyundai Filmfare Awards. April 27, 2023 8:51 p.m. Tiger Shroff arrived at the 2023 Hyundai Filmfare Awards, with his style and swag on point. Courtsey – Filmfare April 27, 2023 8:41 p.m. Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023. She looks stunning in her outfit. Courtsey – Filmfare April 27, 2023 8:30 p.m. Superstar Salman Khan, the host of the evening, arrived at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023. Salman Khan looks dapper in his black suit, exuding swag. April 27, 2023 8:24 p.m. Hero #1 Govinda with his wife Sunita Ahuja arrived at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 April 27, 2023 4:48 p.m. There will be several Bollywood stars performing at the event The event will feature performances from popular actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more. April 27, 2023 4:46 p.m. Mega Star Salman Khan to host this year’s FIlmfare Awards This year 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awardscomment is particularly special as it will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan! The 2023 Filmfare Awards, a prestigious Indian film industry event, will take place on April 27, 2023 in Mumbai and will be hosted by Salman Khan and Ayushman Khurrana, with Maniesh Paul as co-host. The event will feature performances from popular actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal and Govinda. Fans who cannot attend the event in person can watch it on the Colors channel on April 28, 2023 or online through the Jio Cinema app, which is the OTT partner of the awards show. The award nominations have already been announced and fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see who will take home the coveted awards this year. – PTC PUNJABI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ptcpunjabi.co.in/bollywood-news/filmfare-awards-2023-live-updates-livenews-414347 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos