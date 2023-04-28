Shane Nigam’s letter to AMMA emerges; actor lists issues on ‘RDX’ set | Entertainment News

A letter from actor Shane Nigam sent to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), in which he called the allegations raised by producer Sophia Paul baseless, has emerged.

The letter, which has gone viral on social media, was sent to AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu allegedly before industry organizations decided not to cooperate with the actor over the alleged misconduct. on the set of the film “RDX”, produced by Sophia Paul.

In the letter, the actor claimed he received a dirty trailer and also alleged that the producer’s husband misbehaved with his mother. He said he was pained to hear her lies.

The actor also claimed that he never insisted on seeing the edited footage. There are three actors in the film and from the beginning I had maintained that I did not want to be one of them. But the director insisted that he write the screenplay with me in mind. He said my character, Robert, was the hero. But I had my doubts when the shooting started. When I told the director about it, he said I could see the footage if needed, Shane said.

He also justified his decision to ask for higher compensation for the film. The time allotted to the film has lengthened. Because of that, the movie I was supposed to do after “RDX” was also delayed. I had to return this deposit. The producer’s husband treated my mother with disrespect. That’s why she became furious, wrote the actor.

Here is the full text of Shanes’ letter:

To the respected secretary and other members of the AMMA board,

The complaint brought against me by Sophia Paul, the producer of the film RDX, is totally unfounded and false.

Let me start by telling you the reason why I made RDX in the first place. I was in Dubai for Salam Bapu’s film when Madame Sophia called my mother. We had a Zoom meeting with the director who told me the story. When they wanted an answer in two days, I said I wanted to read the script. After reading the script, I told the director that I wasn’t going to make the film because I wasn’t interested in starring in a multi-star project.

But then the director said he wrote the story with me in mind, and the story revolves around my character, Robert. I agreed to be part of the film after being reassured by the producer and director.

In August, I started learning karate and bartending for the movie. After the pooja on August 17, the filmmakers informed me that filming would start on September 5. But unfortunately, as one of the artists got injured, the shooting was canceled and postponed indefinitely.

I agreed to join Priyan Sirs Film on November 1st. So I couldn’t do any work in September and October. After that, I gave dates to the film Nadirshah produced by Badusha. Later the director of ‘RDX’ told me that once the artist recovers from his injury and the Priyan sirs film is finished, I should join RDX because the producer has invested a lot of money and that the dates of artists and combat masters would collide. So I left out Nadirshah’s film and gave priority to ‘RDX’.

After finishing the Priyan gentlemen’s movie on December 10, I resumed my karate, bartending, and weight loss training the very next day. Filming began on December 15. As they filmed a church sequence for the first 10 days, which did not require my presence, the director asked me to join them on December 26th. My shooting started on December 26 and continued until January 9.

They then announced a pack-up between January 10 and 15. It was to cut the script because the shooting days were getting longer.

They called Sibi Jose, who was the chief partner of Joshiy sirs, to cut the script. Madame Sophia told my mother.

During a night shoot on January 31, while I was waiting in my trailer, a cockroach got into my ear and I was admitted to Sunrise Hospital. It was extremely painful and I was bleeding. They gave me a dirty trailer.

When I came back to the scene, our fight master Anbu Arivu forbade me to do a fight scene because I was bleeding. As it was midnight, the ER doctor told me to see an ENT specialist the next day.

Fortunately, my eardrum was intact. But since there were scratches around, I was asked to rest for two days. Still, I decided to go to the place instead. From February 2 to 15, they announced a schedule pack-up. I was told this was due to some confusion over the colony fight location, fight master date issues, and to allow a co-actor to finish filming their web series.

After filming in Chenkalchoola from January 14 to 21 and taking a break on the 22nd, there was filming from January 23 to March 1. From March 2-8, they again called for a schedule pack-up. The reason: my co-artist had to participate in the Celebrity Cricket League. Then I attended dance rehearsals on the 6th and 7th as scheduled.

In her complaint, the producer says that during the filming of the climax on February 28, my mother told her that I would only cooperate until February 28. It is a false allegation. The truth is that although we called the production controller and the producer several times for a meeting, we received no response. Finally, we got an appointment at the end of January. The meeting was at their office near Anjumana. Controller Javed was also present at the meeting. During the meeting, my mother said that according to the agreement, my 55 days would end on February 14, I would be present on the set until February 28.

We had to let him know because we were to join my next movie and the shooting of ‘RDX’ was going on. Since I couldn’t give clear dates for my next film, they asked us to return the advance amount. So, my mother asked the producer of “RDX” for more money to return the advance to the other producer. But she refused (in an insulting tone) and asked us to cooperate until the shooting was finished. That’s when I informed my organization. Later AMMA secretary Edavela Babu intervened and on March 8 we found a solution with the producers association.

In her complaint, the producer also says that the shooting was prolonged because I had not cooperated since March 1st. I recall here that during the meeting of March 8, the producer and the stage manager guaranteed that I was the wisest and the most disciplined. artist on the sets in front of Edavela Babu and the members of the Association of Producers. I don’t know why they suddenly changed position. In addition, during this meeting, the producer had promised that the filming would end on March 31. But filming did not end until April 13. The director had also told me that there would still be one day of filming.

After the meeting on March 8, there was filming between March 9 and March 28. And I had already informed them that I had to attend the promotions of Mr. Priyan’s movie on the 27th and 28th. Due to the death of Innocent chettan, there were no promotions on the 27th of March and so when they called me , I attended the shooting in the afternoon.

Since there were promotions the next day, the director, chief partner and controller promised to finish filming before midnight. I cooperated until 1:35 a.m. and briefed chief partner Vishakh before leaving the sets. Since I was really tired, I couldn’t even inform the senior artists.

I was very weak and tired after the promotion on March 29 and was admitted to Renai Medicity. The doctor said my body was very weak and needed rest. This was due to many reasons why I only ate one meal a day to lose weight and adjust to the 90s era, other than lack of sleep due to erratic night shots and day. I told my hospital admission to the production manager who kept calling me. Since my co-artist and I were unavailable, the production house announced a break on the 30th and 31st. Then filming resumed from April 1 to 7 in Arakkunnam. There was a break on the 8th. We shot from the 9th to the 13th and they announced the pack-up.

Now the truth about why the championship streak was called off. As we had to shoot the day before this sequence until 1:30 p.m., I had already obtained authorization from the director and associate director to be on the set the next day only after 10 a.m. They said they would start filming with the other artists. I don’t know what happened after that. Later, I was informed of the change of location. According to the producers’ version, since I said I would be late with a migraine, they said they couldn’t start filming without Shane. I said I would take the medicine and come. Later, when the producers husband called my mom and behaved badly with her and accused me of lying about my migraine, my mom reacted emotionally at the scene. I want to apologize for that.

It is also mentioned that I made the dance master wait. Also the day before, I had to shoot until the early morning and when I got home it was 3:30 in the morning. I arrived at the location at 11:45 a.m., put on the 90s costume and started filming at noon, as planned. When I wanted to clarify what was promised to me, it was the director who asked me to see the images. I never asked him to show me the edited version. I have attached a copy of the letter. I ask the officials to read what I wrote there.

This is the reality of what happened during the filming of ‘RDX’. If you check with others on the sets, you will know the truth. I am going through a lot of mental trauma because of such lies being spread against me. I humbly ask my organization to find a solution to this problem.

Yours faithfully,

Shane Nigam