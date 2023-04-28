Entertainment
How has the Hollywood crisis changed the industry?
Hollywood is in very difficult economic times. Well, beyond the devastation caused by the pandemic, there has been a historic loss of income and jobs for more than one large group in recent months.
And it is that from the low box office, and from the not so profitable streaming platform, the cinematic medium has had to manage to get by, to make decisions that are not entirely welcomed and which make the situation even more at stake. and technical team.
But what exactly are these new situations that Hollywood is facing with the crisis? We tell you about it in detail!
Where does the Hollywood crisis come from?
Activism bets aside, Hollywood is in a completely reactionary state. That is to say, many of the decisions major studios make in the months of 2022-2023 are the result of a crisis they are forced to respond to and not so much a choice they made of their own free will.
The industry has largely had to adjust its investments, especially after Warner Bros. Discovery was aiming to save up to $3.5 billion, after plunging itself into $50 billion in debt to fund its merger.
Similarly, April 2022 marked a sharp decline in Netflix’s stock market, which coincided with its first major loss of subscribers in a decade, and with which the company was forced to close several of its divisions, which did well. worked. intervened in the so-called “streaming crisis”.
Likewise, Disney and Paramount, among others, failed to respond to Wall Street’s assessment, prompting the two studios to announce immediate steps to recoup profits, including mass layoffs and project cancellations. And it is that, in fact, Disney is currently facing one of its most important crises, pointing to the historic layoff of 7,000 employees by June 2023.
These measures in Hollywood were the result of several factors, mainly an industry affected by the pandemic, a slowdown in productions due to the same low attendance in theaters, but also internal decisions all aimed at the creation and saturation of content. Possible means, and more precisely, for streaming.
Drastic change in investments?
“The budget continues to shrink, but the creative expectations are high,” said CBS vice president of production Kevin Berg.
Part of it comes directly from streaming platforms generating cinema-quality content, which require huge investments and whose profitability is still questionable. In response, network television and other platforms sought to match or exceed this quality within their own channels, leading to more projects being canceled to focus money on fewer and better productions.
However, the phenomenon has not been entirely positive, as the cancellation of large-scale projects has had a direct impact on the jobs created by them. Likewise, it’s harder to maintain high quality on longer-running projects, resulting in more miniseries ending quickly and forcing new productions to move at a pace never seen before.
As The Hollywood Reporter reports, such an increase in limited productions has had a drastic effect on how they’re made. Well, in an effort to save time and money, the crews behind the shoot are motivated to get more done in less time.
For example, if a network production previously invested $10 million to $11 million per episode, the same show now has to cut costs to $7 million or $8 million. This move meant that instead of filming 16 hours a day, which would force the studio to pay overtime, the shift for everyone was increased to a maximum of 10 hours a day, increasing the days of filming and work weeks. is increased to 6. Day. ,
By adding a day, studios save on many contracts because equipment such as trucks, lighting, and sets that are typically purchased weekly work more days without additional pay. Similarly, employees hired on a monthly basis do not see a salary increase, as the same salary is maintained despite four additional days for those initially signed.
What is Hollywood’s strategy to save?
“Time optimization” has also resulted in duplicate efforts on a single schedule. Well, the productions chose to work with multiple sets at the same time instead of just one day, indicating that two episodes of a production can be filmed in one day for the cost of one.
This method is reflected in the functions of the make-up, hair and costume departments, but also in the salaries of lighting, gaffers, sound and even actors.
Another means of massive savings for Hollywood is found directly in the management of taxes, which greatly influence the location decisions of the various productions.
Well, depending on the jurisdiction, a production can save between 20% and 40% of said expenses; In addition to targeting destinations that encourage productions to operate in their region.
Such programs have had a positive effect in other places, but for historical centers of production, such as Los Angeles or New York, it has not been entirely beneficial. Fewer productions are being made in California and New York as jurisdictions with better credits are now being sought, which may not have 100% optimal studios for large shoots, but neither do they with an already reduced budget. destroy the room.
Because of this, producers have moved various projects to places like Vancouver and Toronto, but major studios like Amazon Studios have also taken advantage of the strong dollar by prioritizing expanding their production to areas like Australia. Africa and Southeast Asia. Are. , and being able to invest in more infrastructure for less money.
more work less money
While the cuts and new strategies have had a positive effect on finances in Hollywood, the effect has not been the same for its employees, who are exposed to the large amount of work that must be done in a short time. to meet the high demand. for content. Are. ,
Over the past year, various artists and workers in the film and television industry have faced intense accusations, including animators, special effects artists and, more recently, screenwriters, who went on strike when their demands were not heard. A week away.
And that, despite recording higher salaries per project, the minimum wage for writers has remained at the same level as fifteen years ago. Along with the Screenwriters’ Union, other artists’ unions began to demand better conditions and pay, especially in the face of increased working hours.
However, the producers point out that if all the raises demanded by the unions are allowed in Hollywood, “studio budgets will suffer even more”. Matt Glaser, one of the lawyers involved in the negotiations between the WGA and the Producers Alliance, said: “Even if it was going to help writers, we would have the same problem as the streaming model today.”
Aren’t cuts just in Hollywood?
In response, artists and industry participants pointed out that the refusal to raise the minimum wage and the drastic budget cuts made no sense, given that top studio executives continue to increase their salaries by several billions of dollars.
Part of the problem is that the studios no longer belong to the filmmakers. But for companies that come into the industry thinking it will be fun, until they realize how hard it is to make a movie.
And did Discovery increase pay and bonuses for its top executives in March to encourage the implementation of cost-saving measures at Warner Bros.? Of those, David Zaslav earned a bounty of $21 million, bringing the total to $39.3 million in 2022.
Likewise, the fact that Netflix was on the verge of collapse in 2022 also didn’t stop its executives from receiving outrageous bonuses and compensation. For example, Reed Hastings, co-CEO, earned compensation of $51.1 million in 2023, up $10 million from the prior year; While Ted Sarandos posted a personal profit of $50.3 million.
Producer Amy Berg reiterated her support for the impending WGA strike, saying “I wish there was money to pay the original content creators” while recording the earnings of Hollywood’s top executives.
It is currently estimated that the writers’ strike in Hollywood could cause huge losses to the industry’s production and studios, which could in fact be significant if the strike is officially announced on May 1.
