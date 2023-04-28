Hollywood, both frenetic and calm, prepares the writers’ strike

Writers are scrambling to finish scripts. Rival late-night show hosts and producers are hosting group calls to discuss contingency plans. Union officials and screenwriters gathered in conference rooms to design picket panels with slogans like The future of writing is at stake!

With a Hollywood strike looming, there’s been a frantic sprint in the entertainment world before 11,500 TV and film writers are potentially out as soon as next week.

The possibility of a strike by television and film writers, right, how could they? has been the main topic of conversation in the industry for weeks. And in the last few days, there has been a noticeable change: people have stopped wondering if a strike will take place and have started talking about how long it will last. How long was the last one? (100 days in 2007-8.) How long was the longest? (153 days in 1988.)

It’s the first topic that comes up in every meeting, every phone call, and everyone claims to have their own inside source on how long a strike will last and whether the directors and actors will come out as well, which would really be a disaster, said Laura Lewis, the founder of Rebel Mediaa production and finance company behind shows like tell me lies on Hulu and indie movies like Mr. Malcolms List.