Hollywood, both frenetic and calm, prepares the writers’ strike
Writers are scrambling to finish scripts. Rival late-night show hosts and producers are hosting group calls to discuss contingency plans. Union officials and screenwriters gathered in conference rooms to design picket panels with slogans like The future of writing is at stake!
With a Hollywood strike looming, there’s been a frantic sprint in the entertainment world before 11,500 TV and film writers are potentially out as soon as next week.
The possibility of a strike by television and film writers, right, how could they? has been the main topic of conversation in the industry for weeks. And in the last few days, there has been a noticeable change: people have stopped wondering if a strike will take place and have started talking about how long it will last. How long was the last one? (100 days in 2007-8.) How long was the longest? (153 days in 1988.)
It’s the first topic that comes up in every meeting, every phone call, and everyone claims to have their own inside source on how long a strike will last and whether the directors and actors will come out as well, which would really be a disaster, said Laura Lewis, the founder of Rebel Mediaa production and finance company behind shows like tell me lies on Hulu and indie movies like Mr. Malcolms List.
Unions representing screenwriters have negotiated a new contract with major Hollywood studios to replace the one that expires on Monday. The director and actor contracts expire on June 30.
I support writers, Ms Lewis said. It is difficult, however. Just as we begin to recover from the pandemic, we could call a strike.
In recent weeks, TV writers have been racing to meet deadlines that studios have missed. Worried about the possibility of having no income for months, some television writers have tried to push new projects to start, Hollywood slang for a signed writing contract, which usually brings an upfront payment.
A prominent talent agent, who like others in this article spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said there was a mad rush to strike deals ahead of the next week. Some writers began removing their belongings from studio offices in anticipation of a walkout.
Likewise, studio executives began calling producers last week to tell them to act as if a strike was certain and to ensure that any last-minute adjustments were incorporated into the scripts, so that production of certain series can continue even in the absence of writers on the set. . Executives delayed production of other series until the fall in cases where they determined the scripts were not fully ready.
The president of a production company said this week that she was panicking about a TV project that was in danger of collapsing because the star was only available for a limited time and the script was not ready.
The writers’ room of the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary is supposed to meet on Monday, the day the contract expires.
I’m making plans to return to work when he was supposed to return to work, said Brittani Nichols, producer and writer of the series. And if that doesn’t happen, I’ll be at work on the picket line.
If there is a strike, which could start as early as Tuesday, late-night shows, including those hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, are likely to darken. Late-night hosts and their top producers have convened conference calls to discuss a coordinated strike response, just as they have during the pandemic.
During the 2007 walkout, late-night shows died out for two months before beginning to gradually return in early 2008, even with writers still on the picket lines. Jimmy Kimmel paid his staff out of his own pocket during the strike, and later explained that he had to return to the air because his savings were almost annihilated.
Mr. Kimmel and other hosts, like Conan OBrien, tried to put together shows without their writers or standard monologues. Jay Leno, on the other hand, wrote his own Tonight Show monologues, infuriating writers’ unions in the process.
While there’s a lot of uncertainty in TV circles, there are also segments of Hollywood where business has been business as usual.
Streaming service executives seemed to exhibit what a senior agent at William Morris Endeavor called a chillingly bizarre calm, perhaps because they were betting any strike would be short. Most streaming services have been under pressure to cut costs, even deep-pocketed Amazon studios laid off 100 people Thursday and a strike is a quick way to do that: spending would fall as production slows.
That could lead to significantly better-than-expected streaming profitability, Rich Greenfield, founder of research firm LightShed Partners, wrote to investors this month.
At several movie studios, there is little concern, in part because a strike would have almost no impact on the release schedule until next spring. (The movie industry runs nearly a year in advance.) A movie agent says everyone in his orbit is gearing up for the Cannes Film Festival, which begins May 16 and will include premieres for movies. films like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate and Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s latest. Many movie executives were also concerned about CinemaCon this week, a convention for theater operators in Las Vegas.
The screenwriters’ process is typically 18 months to two years before movies hit our theaters, so you wouldn’t see an impact for quite a while, said John Fithian, the outgoing executive director of the National Association of Theater. Owners. There is already a lot of writing in the box or the computer for the projects that the studios put into production.
At the Walt Disney Company, the largest provider of union-covered TV series and comedies (890 episodes for the 2021-22 season), more immediate concerns have been front and center. Disney began handing out thousands of pink slips on Monday as part of an independent plan to cut 7,000 jobs worldwide by the end of June. The company made news again on Wednesday when it sued Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.
In previous union walkouts, television networks have commissioned more reality TV programming, which falls outside the purview of writers’ unions. The longtime cops were ordered out during the 1988 strike, while the 2007-2008 strike helped boost shows like The Celebrity Apprentice and The Biggest Loser.
Paul Neinstein, co-CEO of production company Project X, which made the latest Scream and Netflixs movie The Night Agent, said there has been a huge increase in reality TV pitches over the past month. , even though his production company was not known for making unscripted television.
Suddenly everyone got a reality show, he said. And that seems to me to be very much related to the strike.
