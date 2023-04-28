Ed Sheeran, on guitar, sets to music with a New York juryExBulletin



Bebeto Matthews/AP

NEW YORK In a crowded New York courtroom, Ed Sheeran picked up his guitar on Thursday and launched into a tune that locked him in a copyright dispute over Marvin Gaye’s soulful classic ” Let’s Get it On” as the only audience that counted a jury watched.

Sheeran was about an hour into testimony in Manhattan federal court when his attorney, Ilene Farkas, pressed him to recount how he came to write “Thinking Out Loud” a decade ago.

He reached out, grabbed his guitar from a stand behind the witness box, and explained that writing a song was second nature to him. He said he used his own version of phonetics to create songs so quickly he could write up to nine a day. Even last weekend, Sheeran claimed, he wrote 10 songs.

Then he sang a few words from the pivotal tune, bringing smiles to the faces of some of the onlookers in Judge Louis L. Stanton’s courtroom.

“I’m singing out loud,” he sang, loud enough to be heard but not raising the decibels in the court.

After he finished singing those words, he said a few too, saying “and then the words fall” as he tried to teach the jury his method of creating music. He said he collaborated on the song with a co-writer, Amy Wadge, who wrote the opening chords.

Although he had performed with some of the world’s biggest artists and became a regular at music award shows at the age of 32, he said from the witness stand, his chair tilted upwards. jury: “I’m not the most talented guitarist in the world.”

And when he banged his hand against the witness box microphone, he said a quick “sorry.”

Then he launched into the song which the heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on ‘Let’s Get It On’, say has ‘striking similarities’ and ‘common elements’ with the famous musical treasure. Gay from 1973.

“When your legs don’t work like they used to,” he sang fervently, as if he could dig deeper into the song. Then, after just a few bars, he abruptly put the guitar back in the rack behind him as his attorney told the judge it was a proper place to adjourn for the week.

Two days earlierhe had been called as a witness by plaintiffs’ attorneys and was adamant in telling jurors that he and Wadge had invented the song without copying anyone else’s music.

He also said that a video showing him chaining on stage between “Thinking Out Loud” and “Let’s Get It On” was not unusual, adding that it was “pretty simple to get in and out of songs” that are in the same key. .

His lawyer asked some friendly questions on Thursday, telling Sheeran how he became interested in music after joining a church choir with his mother when he was 4.

Sheeran appeared to self-depreciate as he told his story saying, “I can’t read music. I’m not classically trained in anything.”

He said he left school at 17 so he could perform up to three times a night, playing wherever he wanted, from bingo halls to restaurants to ‘everywhere no one was’ .

In less than a decade, he performed with some of the biggest names in music, from Taylor Swift to the Rolling Stones, 50 Cent to Eric Clapton.

Before long, he said, he was writing eight or nine songs a day, explaining, “When inspiration hits, you get excited and it comes out.”

Near the end of his testimony, his attorney asked Sheeran why an expert called by the plaintiffs tried to show how the chords of “Thinking Out Loud” sounded like “Let’s Get It On.”

“He was saying that because it helps his argument,” Sheeran said.

The trial resumes Monday.