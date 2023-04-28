Actor is happy to ‘represent New Mexico’ in Showtime production

Matthew Menalo talks about the trip.

In his 17 years in New Mexico, the NM-based actor has seen the film industry grow firsthand.

He also rose through the ranks from background acting to a starring role as Rocket Rosen in the Showtime series, “Waco: The Aftermath.”

“Waco: The Aftermath” focuses on the fallout from the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian cult, which forces them to explore their own complicity in supporting a young Vernon Howell’s rise to become their prophet David Koresh. It also delves into the birth of the militia movement and, specifically, takes a critical look at what happens when a marginalized population, disenfranchised by the federal government, gives birth to local terrorist Timothy McVeigh.

The cast includes Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Giovanni Ribisi, David Costabile, J. Smith-Cameron, John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson and Abbey Lee.

“I’ve been doing theater since I moved to Albuquerque in 2012,” he says. “Right away, I signed with Carissa Mitchell. She had seen me do an improv showcase and became my agent.

Before moving to Albuquerque, Menalo studied film at the College of Santa Fe. He graduated in 2009 with the college’s final class before it became the Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

Menalo auditioned for the original miniseries “Waco,” released in 2018.

“I auditioned for smaller roles as a post office worker,” he says. “At the time, I was only expecting roles of five lines and less. It’s a really competitive market. I was so excited to be on the original series because I grew up in Dallas and I remember to watch it unfold on the news.

Although he was not booked for the original series, he learned that a series of sequels were preparing to shoot in New Mexico.

Getting an audition on “Waco: The Aftermath”, Menalo feverishly began looking for Rosen.

“I loved the guy right away,” he says. “I thought this guy is great and I feel so much affinity for this man that I’ve never met before. He’s extremely passionate and hilarious. I tried to bring a bit of me to the audition.

At the time, Menalo also landed two more auditions for the production, both in different parts.

“I was working on auditions and my agent called me and said I had been singled out for the role of Rosen,” he says. “The first day on set, I was really nervous because it was the most important role I’ve worked with on a movie.”

Menalo got to spend some screen time alongside Ribisi, who plays Dan Cogdell, one of the top surviving Branch Davidian litigators in the business.

“(Giovanni) came on set prepared and knows what he’s doing,” Menalo says. “There’s a bit of improvisation and I was able to riff with him. He made me feel comfortable and I had so much fun.

Menalo follows in a long list of New Mexico-based actors who have bigger roles in New Mexico-based productions.

He says it’s both humbling and overwhelming to work in the same state he lives in.

“Being reserved, I know what that means for actors in New Mexico,” he says. “It was so good to beat other players in major markets. Seeing us all step up and succeed gives me hope for the local industry. I am able to represent New Mexico as a player at this grand scale. I know that anything is possible.

