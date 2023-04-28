of Saskatchewan to mark the coronation of King Charles III with celebrations | News and media





In May, Saskatchewan will join others across Canada and the Commonwealth in commemorating the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. A coronation celebration parade takes place in front of the Legislative Building on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. The coronation of the King and Queen will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. This will be the first coronation of a Canadian head of state and monarch in seven decades. The parade will be supported by the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and will celebrate Her Majesty’s dedication to service and close historical ties to both uniformed organizations which began while he was Prince of Wales and will continue. as king. from Canada. Remarks will be delivered by His Worship Robert Richards, Administrator of Saskatchewan on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor, and Education Minister Dustin Duncan on behalf of Premier Scott Moe. A celebration will also be hosted by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and Her Honor Donna Mirasty at Government House on Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. A program at 1:30 p.m. will include greetings from the Lieutenant Governor and a special musical performance by Jeffery Straker, who will debut a new song composed especially for the coronation. The program also includes presentations to people with links to King Charles III and the Royal Family. There will be entertainment, exhibits and souvenir gifts to mark the occasion. The public and members of the media are invited to join in the celebrations. -30- For more information contact: Jamie Shank

Intergovernmental Affairs

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5155

Email: [email protected]

