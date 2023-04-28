Watch: From Salman Khan to Sunny Leone, Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at Bollywood Awards night – Reuters





Take a look at what some of the biggest celebrities wore to the event By web office Published: Fri 28 April 2023, 10:34 Last update: Fri 28 April 2023, 11:48 The Filmfare Awards are among Bollywood’s most prestigious annual events, with stars showing up in style on the red carpet. The awards were first introduced in 1954 and on Thursday marked their 68th edition. The latest event saw many young performers realize their dream of winning the iconic ‘Black Lady’. From Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress to Rajkummar Rao winning Best Actor, the 2023 Filmfare Awards were mostly dominated by ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Badhai Do’. Take a look at what some of the biggest celebrities wore to the star-studded event: Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a dark purple dress. Adorning her outfit with a simple choker, she let the voluminous dress stand out by keeping her accessories to a minimum. PTI instagram One of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Salman Khan, was to host the evening. He looked dapper in a suit at a press conference. He then changed into a classic all-black outfit while hosting the major event. Alia Bhatt shone on the red carpet with a pretty fish cut dress. The bodice featured sequins and the dress had a long trail. She, too, opted for a sleek updo with minimal jewelry, allowing her dress to stand out. Bringing home a Filmfare award, Pritam is seen flashing a dazzling smile during the event. Sunny Leone looked dazzling in a colorful maxi dress. Split up to the thighs, her multicolored dress certainly imposed itself on the red carpet. Vicky Kaushal made a statement by pairing an iconic embroidered jacket with a solid black outfit. Bhumi Pednekar shimmers in silver and white, as her bodycon dress flares out just below her waist. Veteran actor Rekha looks ethereal in an elegant saree with an elegant sheen. Spotted here with her signature red lip and matching ‘potli’ (handbag), she never failed to stand out at the event. READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/look-from-salman-to-sunny-bollywood-stars-dazzle-on-red-carpet-at-filmfare-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos