Is she starting to play again?
Next chapter! Meghan Markle makes professional steps by following it and Prince Harrysteps away from the royal spotlight.
“We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in all matters,” read a shared tweet. via the account of the artistic agency Thursday, April 27, next to a photo of the 41-year-old Combinations alum.
Variety reported on Thursday that Meghan had signed a deal with WME. His team includes Jill Smollerthe Duchess’s close friend’s longtime agent Serena Williams.
WME would have resume performance for Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Productions, which they founded in 2020 “to produce programming that informs, uplifts and inspires”. The pair has worked with Netflix develop scripted and unscripted projects, including their 2022 docuseries, Harry and Meghan.
While film and TV production will be one of the areas of Meghan’s WME partnership, fans are unlikely to see her return to her TV roots. Acting will not be an objective, according to Variety.
THE Bench author and her husband, 38, moved to California in 2020 after stepping down as members of the royal family. The couple are raising their son Archie3 years old and his daughter Lilibet22 months, in the United States and have been candid about their experience abroad before and after make their royal exit permanent in 2021.
Meghan reflected on his Hollywood career in a Variety cover story published in October 2022, implying that she’s “done” acting for now. “I guess never say never, but my intention is absolutely not to [again]”, she said at the time, admitting that she “didn’t think [she’d] never be in the entertainment industry again” before starting Archewell.
Despite his own hesitations towards come back in front of the camera, Meghan said she wouldn’t object if Archie or Lili caught the acting bug. “I would say, ‘Awesome!'” she told the outlet. “When you become a parent, you sincerely want your children to find the things that bring them complete joy. They are our children, of course, and they are part of a legacy, a tradition, and a family that will have many years to come. “Other expectations. But I want them to be able to chart their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck.”
She continued, “There are so many people who will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of courage. We create multidimensional, interesting, kind and creative people. That’s what our children are.”
The Sussexes originally moved to Los Angeles before moving to the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, and a source told We Weekly This Harry had big Hollywood dreams.
“He’s focused on making documentaries related to good causes, not just on the production side,” the insider exclusively revealed in August 2020, adding that the Spare the author was “determined to do it” on his own. “We’ll also see him on camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else.”
The former military pilot “always had a creative streak,” according to the source, but his wife “inspired him to take it to the next level.”
Sign up for Free daily newsletter from Us Weekly and never miss the latest news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
The insider said We: “Working in the entertainment industry isn’t something he’s particularly thought about doing as a royal, but since parting ways with the royal family, he now has the opportunity to explore exciting new opportunities and is looking forward to get his future projects off the ground.”
