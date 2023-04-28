Entertainment
Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Konkona’s Reaction Calling Aparna Sen Insecure Bollywood
Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee again called Aparna Sen insecure in a recent interview. She had spoken about not working with Aparna Sen in 2015 and called her an insecure person. Recently, she shared how Sen’s daughter Konkona Sen Sharma reacted to Moushumi’s words and told her not to speak negatively about Sen. Read also : Moushumi Chatterjee reveals Mahesh Bhatt told her ‘every time your career goes up, you get pregnant’
Moushumi is one of the most popular names of the 70s. She and Aparna Sen started their careers at the same time. The two collaborated for Rahul Bose’s 2010 film The Japanese Wife. While Aparna Sen served as the Bengali film’s director, Moushumi played Rahul’s aunt. Later, Moushumi and Aparna reunited again in the Bengali film Goynar Baksho (2013), which also starred Konkona Sen Sharma.
Talking about Aparna Sen, Moushumi Chatterjee told Lehren, Aparna Sen is a good writer and she can narrate very well. She is beautiful and attractive. But I find it very precarious. It’s my judgement. Once her daughter told me why are you speaking negatively about my mother on a public platform? I said, someone’s mother is not just a mother. First, they are normal human beings. She is an individual person. And I have the right to talk about my manager and my colleagues if I want to. I went to a press conference and they asked me about Aparna Sen. So I said how I felt and what I knew, she recalled how Sen’s family didn’t take her 2015 comments.
She also said, I could understand her daughter’s point of view who thought I was criticizing her mother. But I didn’t criticize anyone’s mother there. I said she’s insecure because she doesn’t give anyone credit. She takes help from so many people and she doesn’t mention their names either.
Moushumi Chatterjee made her film debut with Tarun Majumdar’s Balika Badhu in 1967. She acted in several successful films such as Anuraag (1972), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Manzil (1979), Angoor (1982), Ghar Ek Mandir (1984) and more recently in Piku by Shoojit Sircar (2015) among others. In 2015, she also received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.
