Alia looks stunning in her black mermaid dress and wins Best Actor at Filmfare | Bollywood
Alia Bhatt turned out to be the star of an awards night in a strapless black dress on Thursday. The actor not only ruled the red carpet in terms of style and looks, but also won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at the Filmfare awards. She won the trophy for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also read: Gulaabo zara itr gira do: Fans remember Shaandaar as Alia Bhatt shares photos in a Gucci pantsuit
Alia looked stunning in Tony Ward’s black mermaid gown with a hint of sparkle. She was styled by stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor. The latter shared photos of Alia’s look on her Instagram account and wrote, @aliaabhatt tonight for @filmfare, giving me classic movie star moments instantly. Her hair was neatly tied back.
Alia’s fans loved her style and hailed Rhea for the same. One fan wrote, She effortlessly continues to nail every style, it’s the definition of sex appeal. Another wrote: Finally someone who does Alia justice with good style. Another said, Shes never looked so good! This look is just gorggg!! said yet another fan. One person also commented, Divine. I’ve always loved her, but yes it’s like a metamorphosis..
In addition to Alia taking home the Best Actor award, Gangubai Kathiawadi nearly swept the awards show with wins in multiple categories. It won Best Picture along with Best Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around a young girl sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and famous figure in the underworld and red-light district of Kamathipua. Alia played the lead role in the film and was highly praised for her performance, with many calling her the best of her career.
The day before, Alia had attended another awards ceremony in a plaid pantsuit paired with a blue shirt and tie. This look was also styled by Rhea Kapoor.
Alia is now set to make her debut at the upcoming MET Gala and with her recent red carpet appearances she has already raised her fans’ expectations. She will next be seen in her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by Karan Johar.
