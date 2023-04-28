Entertainment
Citing slow growth and desire to be ‘at the forefront of the age of AI’, Dropbox CEO lays off 500 people
It also seems Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Isn't Going to Jail Today After All. She was supposed to start her 11-year sentence, but then things happened.
TechCrunch’s top 3
More layoffs: Dropbox CEO Drew Houston announced today that the company will be laying off 500 employees, or 16% of its workforce. Ingrid reports Houston said the cuts are due to slowing growth and the age of AI.
Prepare the popcorn: Warner Bros. partners with Viacom18 to bring Succession and other HBO content to India. pot holder see you.
Legacy learns to embrace AI: Jagmeet dives into how legacy financial software giant Intuit decided to lay the welcome mat for artificial intelligence instead of closing the door and turning the deadbolt.
Startups and VCs
Posh is an event management and ticketing platform for all users to organize events, big or small, whether you are an event organizer, promoter or just want to charge your friends a cover for drinking all the expensive booze at your birthday party. lauren reports that Posh announced its public launch today after being in beta since October 2020. Along with the launch, the company also announced its $5 million seed round.
The concept of SaaS as a business model has been a game changer in technology by moving users away from outright purchasing software and towards paying for service availability based on subscription based over time, usually with monthly or annual pricing, Ingrid reports. Now a London startup called M3ter that is building tools to take the next step in that evolution, more granular usage-based pricing is announcing funding due to high demand. The company raised $14 million.
More? Okay, fine, here’s another handful for you:
Capital efficiency is the new VC filter for startups
Picture credits: PM pictures (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
For some B2B SaaS startups, focusing only on the LTV:CAC ratio is a great way to hide weak customer metrics. Dividing the customer lifetime value by the customer acquisition cost can offer useful insights, but only if you have lots of accurate retention data.
Investors today are focusing on other efficiency metrics that paint a more reliable and comprehensive picture of startup capital efficiency, and so should you, says Igor Shaverskyi, partner at the capital firm. -Waveup risk.
In this TC+ column, he offers a formula and benchmarks for calculating CAC ROI, which tells founders (and potential investors) how long it will take for your customer acquisition costs to be amortized.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
Let’s talk about Meta today, shall we? Yesterday the company announced that its earnings beat revenue expectationsas covered by Amanda. But that’s not all: our colleagues have taken hold of some information, in particular that which the company has declared 10% of its global ad revenue was at risk of the order of European Union data flows. Natasha L more on that. Also, time spent on Instagram increased by 24%thanks to TikTok-style AI Reel recommendations, reports Darrell.
Meanwhile, Meta also scored a victory in court, with an appeals court ruling in favor of the tech giants over a antitrust case brought by state attorneys general. Sarah writes that the states alleged that Meta illegally maintained monopoly power in the social media market through its acquisitions of the photo-sharing app Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, and gained power through data policies that have harmed app developers.
Here are five more for you:
