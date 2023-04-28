Non-Binary Yellowjackets Actor Won’t Submit to Emmys for Gender Category Ratings





Actor Liv Hewson, who is non-binary, said he won’t be submitting his performance for the Emmys this year because the award shows he leans on gendered categories. Hewson plays teenager Van Palmer on Showtime’s Yellowjackets. There’s no place for me in the acting categories, Hewson told Variety. It would be inaccurate for me to introduce myself as an actress. It makes no sense to me to be lumped together with the boys. It’s quite simple and not so loaded. I cannot submit to this because there is no place for me. Prior to that, Showtime had planned to submit Hewson for consideration in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, alongside costars Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Courtney Eaton. Questions about whether major industry awards shows, such as the Emmys, Oscars and Golden Globes, should pivot to adopting gender-neutral acting categories have become more common. Some, like the Grammys and the Independent Spirit Awards, have already taken the plunge. In addition to Hewson, other non-binary actors who have received awards in recent years include Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Emma DArcy (House of the Dragon), Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks). Some of these actors chose to stand and were then nominated in pre-existing gender categories. Clemons-Hopkins was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2021, Corrin was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series the same year, and DArcy was nominated for a Golden Globe from Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series – Drama in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nowthisnews.com/news/nonbinary-yellowjackets-actor-will-not-submit-for-emmy-consideration-over-gendered-category The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

