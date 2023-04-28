AOC, Hollywood stars ‘skeet’ on Bluesky

Don’t call it a tweet if you’re using Bluesky.

Instead, the influx of new Bluesky users have embraced the slightly obscene term. “sketch” to describe the act of posting on the platform.

The latest wave of new users of the decentralized social media app supported by Jack Dorsey, Bluesky, also includes a wide variety of politicians and Hollywood filmmakers.

Among the big names joining the platform are Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has more than 13 million followers on rival platform Twitter, and “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, who recently took over DC Comics’ film production.

Gunn, in particular, has been active on Bluesky, bringing on board “Guardians” stars Sean Gunn and Pom Klementieff, and “Peacemaker” stars Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee.

Others who have joined the invite-only platform include model Chrissy Teigen, ‘Mission: Impossible’ director Christopher McQuarrie, ‘Silicon Valley’ and ‘The Eternals’ star Kumail Nanjiani, Edgar Wright, director of “Shaun of the Dead” and “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World,” and “Moon” director Duncan Jones.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez verified her Bluesky profile with a selfie. Image: blue sky

A number of high-profile Twitter accounts have also joined the migration, including the prolific “shitposter” drilland the altogether saner We Rate Dogs, while prominent NFT creators, artists, builders and collectors have also flocked to the platform in recent days.

What is Bluesky?

A decentralized social media app, Bluesky grew out of a research project launched in 2019 at the request of Twitter founder and then-CEO Jack Dorsey and funded by the social media platform.

The independent team was tasked with working on an open and decentralized social media standard, the AT Protocol with Dorsey expressing a desire for Twitter itself to become a customer of the standard.

In August 2021, former Zcash developer Jay Graber took over as head of Bluesky, while the project spun off from Twitter in 2022, becoming a fully independent organization before the social media site was purchased by Elon Musk. . Although Twitter has invested $13 million in the platform, Musk terminated the agreement to support Bluesky after its acquisition, abandoning plans for Twitter to use the AT protocol in the future.

Although the user experience on Bluesky is broadly similar to that of Twitter (though it lacks some features), it’s under the hood where the differences become apparent. Although Bluesky is the first major version of the AT protocol, the idea is that any developer or company can create their own social media platform on the protocol, allowing users to migrate their data between them.

Bluesky remains in an invite-only closed beta for the time being, while the Graber team develops its feature set and implements bug fixes.

Users can register on a waiting list to access the platform or receive an invitation code from another user; Bluesky users currently receive a single invite code every two weeks, although the development team also distributes bundles of codes to active users.

The platform itself is accessible via iOS and Android apps, and a test web client, staging.bsky.app.

A Twitter exodus?

Twitter has implemented a series of controversial policy decisions under CEO Elon Musk, including disbanding the site’s Trust and Safety Council, suspending an account that tracks Musk’s private jet flights, and suspension and reinstatement of Twitter account for rival social media. Mastodon platform.

Just yesterday, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of New York dropped real-time updates from its Twitter account, indicating that the platform is “no longer reliable in delivering the consistent updates runners expect”.

For the MTA, Twitter is no longer reliable in delivering the consistent updates riders expect. So from today, we say goodbye to it for alerts and service information. But we are not saying goodbye to you, our customers! There are many ways to get real-time updates. MTA (@MTA) April 27, 2023

Following Musk critical From Twitter’s “Lords and Peasants” verification system, the blue checkmarks indicating verification of “Legacy” accounts have been removed, instead appearing on the profiles of subscribers to Twitter’s $8 per month Twitter Blue service.

The musk has argued that subscriptions are an essential tool to combat bot accounts and generate revenue for the site.

Gold verification badges have been deleted from a number of media organizations following their refusal to pay Twitter’s proposed $1,000 per month fee, before being reinstated, while some high profile Twitter accounts had their blue ticks reinstatedMusk hinting that he was pay personally for the subscriptions of certain users.

Amid the confusion, some users are exploring other social media platforms, including decentralized alternatives such as Mastodon, Nostr, Farcaster, and Bluesky.

It is important to note that although the number of users has decreased, Twitter still holds the lion’s share of the market, with more than 353 million users. Bluesky, despite all the buzz surrounding it, has less than 50,000 users, with Graber indicating that its waiting list grew to 1.2 million after Musk took over Twitter.

Mastodon’s user base grew from 380,000 to over 2.5 million in less than two months after Musk’s takeover, before drop to 1.4 million by the end of January.

Dorsey, meanwhile, took to Bluesky to hail the emergence of decentralized social media platforms, saying, “There will be many implementations of the same idea, and that’s a good thing.”