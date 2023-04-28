Victorian festival, music, lectures planned for this weekend

A celebration of Victorian heritage, opera and lectures are all scheduled for the northern Olympic Peninsula this weekend.

• The Victorian Heritage Festival starts today and continues through Sunday.,

The annual Port Townsend Festival will include presentations on the Yukon Gold Rush, Victorian Beekeeping and the Battle for Customs as well as a variety of other activities.

For more information and tickets, see the Port Townsend Victorian Heritage Festival website at https://porttownsendvictorianfestival.org.

“This annual event has been a PT tradition since the mid-1990s,” the Port Townsend Heritage Association said in a press release.

“Port Townsend is one of only three historic Victorian seaports in the United States,” the association said. “The Port Townsend Heritage Association is proud to continue this community tradition with three days of events, education and celebration.”

• “Girls Calendar,” written by Tim Firth and directed by Ellen Butchart, opens tonight and runs through May 14 at the Olympic Theater Arts in Sequim.

Sessions are at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets for the show at the theater, at 414 N. Sequim Ave., are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

Tickets are available online at olympictheatrearts.org or by calling the box office (360-683-7326) between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, see olympictheatrearts.org or call the box office.

•“Champion”, live simulcast from the New York Metropolitan Opera stage to the Naval Elks Ballroom in Port Angeles and the Rose Theater in Port Townsend at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, delves into the life of Emile Griffith, a black athlete.

Performances will be held at the Naval Elks Lodge Ballroom, 131 E. First St. in Port Angeles — tickets, which range from $14 to $24, are available at jffa.org/met and will be sold at the door — and the Rose Theatre, at 235 Taylor Street in Port Townsend. Tickets at the same prices are available on rosetheatre.com or at the door.

• “REDD” continues at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Key City Playhouse, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend.

The Sunday matinee performance will include American Sign Language interpreters.

Tickets are available at www.keycitypublictheatre.org.

• Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will present its April concert on Sunday with a dress rehearsal on Friday.

Both will be at the Chimacum School Auditorium at 91 West Valley Road. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

Dress rehearsal will be Friday at 7 p.m. The concert will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a high quality mask for the concert and dress rehearsal.

More information is available on the orchestra’s website at ptsymphony.org.

• Mia Torres will perform from 5-7pm today at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Carla Main and her friends will perform from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday at Vintage, 725 Water St., Port Townsend. No cover charge.

• Gerald Brew will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Spring Fling Bazaar at the Shipley Center, 921 Hammond St., in Sequim, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Strait Turners Woodturning Club will have a table at the bazaar. The bazaar also includes a raffle and bake sale.

Leo’s Cafe will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.

• Urban designers will gather in downtown Port Townsend during the Victorian Festival at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The group will meet at the Salish Sea Circle sculpture in Pope Marine Park at Water and Madison streets.

After sketching in the city center, the group will meet at 12:15 p.m. near the sculpture to share their work and take a photo.

For more information, visit www.urbansketchersporttownsend.wordpress.com.

• Fundraising for paper shredding is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the State Farm Insurance office, 611 E. Front St.

It is hosted by Lutheran Community Services and the Port Angeles School District.

The suggested donation of $10 for three paper grocery bags will be used to purchase school supplies for the annual back-to-school fair in August.

The annual fundraiser is co-sponsored by State Farm – Steve Methner, Sound Community Bank and the Port Angeles Kiwanis Club.

For more information, contact Lisa Lyon at 360-452-5437 or email [email protected] or Carmen Geyer at 360-565-3703 or email [email protected]

• Children’s Day will be celebrated by the North Olympic Library System from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Celebrations are planned at the Forks Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks; the Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim; and the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

Children of all ages and their families are invited to come and enjoy games, Mexican treats, a piñata and free prizes.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email [email protected], or visit www.nols.org.

• Artist talk at the Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will be presented by Molly Omann from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

His life-size driftwood sculptures were featured on the First Friday of April Art Walk in Sequim.

For more information, visit www.sequimmuseum.com.

• Open day at the Rothschild House Museum, 418 Taylor St., is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The house is open for visits from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from May to September.

The open day coincides with the Port Townsend Victorian Festival.

For more information, visit www.jchsmuseum.org.

• Geology course is scheduled by Skye Cooley presenting “Soil-climate evidence for the timing of the waterfall’s uplift and the creation of its rain shadow” at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cooley will speak at a hybrid meeting of the Quimper Geological Society at First Baptist Church, 1202 Lawrence St.

Cooley is a geologist specializing in the interplay between tectonics, topography and climate.

His discussion will center on the Palouse Hills of eastern Washington, the Channeled Scablands, and the Yakima Fold Belt.

For more information or a Zoom link for the conference, visit www.quimpergeology.org.





