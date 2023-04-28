



Almost a decade after Jiah Khan died by suicide, a special CBI court in Mumbai has acquitted her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi of aiding and abetting charges. Jiah Khan, who was 25 at the time, was found hanged in her home in Juhu district of Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Pancholi was arrested by police on the basis of a six-page letter allegedly written by Jiah and convicted of inciting suicide. However, Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan, claimed her daughter was murdered. Special judge of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, AS Sayyad, announced that due to a lack of evidence, Pancholi had been acquitted of all charges. The case had been investigated by the CBI after Jiah Khan’s mother filed a petition alleging her daughter’s death was not a suicide. If convicted, Sooraj Pancholi, the son of actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, could have faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Pancholi’s mother, Zarina Wahab, was present with him in court for the verdict. Pancholi was arrested in June 2013 in connection with Jiah Khan’s death and released on bail the following month. Rabia Khan, mother of Jiah, who is a prosecution witness, claimed it was a murder and not a suicide. Last year, the Bombay High Court rejected his request for a new investigation. In response to the verdict, she pointed to her daughter’s death and said it was not a case of inciting suicide but rather murder. She said YEARS the news agency that she will appeal to the High Court and mentioned that the cause of her daughter’s death has not yet been determined. “The verdict is for an alleged suicide, but I have always maintained that Jiah was murdered. This, in fact, strengthens my case,” she said. NDTV. The CBI claimed Mumbai police found a letter written by Jiah Khan during their initial investigation. The note recounted Jiah Khan’s “intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture” allegedly at the hands of Sooraj Pancholi that led to her death by suicide, the central agency said. reported NDTV. During his court appearance on April 12, 2023, Sooraj Pancholi proclaimed that he had been falsely accused and was being wrongfully prosecuted for the alleged crime. He expressed his emotional turmoil after Jiah’s death and said, “I had lost the most important person in my life and the woman I truly loved.”

