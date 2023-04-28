Entertainment
Clay Township bar gets trial season for outdoor entertainment
A waterfront bar and restaurant in Clay Township is being trialled this summer with extended hours to accommodate live music and later outdoor bar hours months later the original request from last year.
But these changes will only apply to Friday and Saturday nights.
Tim McGrath, owner of On the Rocks Smokehouse & Tiki Bar, first sought to amend a 2016 special land use approval from the Townships Planning Commission last summer when outdoor bar hours were only permitted from noon to 8 p.m. with no outside entertainment updating the permit to extend bar access by two hours and allow entertainment with times from noon to 10 p.m. daily for everyone.
However, as the request did not specify the days, neighbors raised concerns about the impact of loud music and noise, among other issues, during special events at the bar. And after a public hearing, the request was repeatedly filed as officials sought more information, bringing McGrath back to a committee meeting on Wednesday evening.
I can go Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But if something happens on a Wednesday and it takes me six weeks to get clearance, then throttling could be an issue, he said. I’m not going to pay a group to come on Wednesday when everyone gets to work on Thursday. It doesn’t pay me to do this. But if there’s a school activity or someone wants to have something there, that’s why I’m doing it.
That’s the only reason I went all week. Were not even open on Mondays and Tuesdays.
McGrath has previously said it needs the entertainment hosting capacity to better compete with other surrounding establishments.
In the end, planning commissioners agreed to allow the bar, 7479 Dyke Road, to extend the opening hours of the outdoor bar to 10 p.m. and entertainment from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for the summer season after Memorial Day.
In addition to the neighbors against allowing late entertainment, there was a group of corporate supporters, and after the board approval, a few of them quietly expressed concerns about the absence on Sunday, before half of the meeting attendees left, including McGrath.
Neighbors who remained divided continued to share their concerns during public comments.
Several said McGrath hadn’t accepted requests for denial of music in the past and feared it could be a similar case this summer.
My house is 122 feet east of the Rocks and 375 feet south of the Rocks. The music doesn’t go west, said Lawrence Pronek, who lives nearby on Lake Drive. My house, my windows shook on St. Patrick’s Day (in the past). We had a closed door because it was cold. We could still hear the music on the TV. We don’t even hear the music (itself), it’s the bass, it’s the volume of it. Lower it. When you’re outside in the summer, you can’t have a conversation on your back porch.
Others questioned why the measurement of noise levels had not been required in response to the stewards, McGrath said a technician was too expensive and highlighted concerns over parking.
Inglewood Drive neighbor Don Stewart questioned the commission’s decision for the probationary period.
And when his comment time was up, he briefly refused to leave the podium, asking the commissioners what they would do if they were neighbors, until Kathie Schweikart, planning chair, temporarily adjourned the meeting.
They’re going to be on their best behavior for your little trial, and then they’re going to walk away like they were before, Stewart said. They go out of their way to make our lives miserable.
Officials said the referenced occasions were often special event apps for which McGrath had obtained clearance from other entities outside of the planning commission.
Commissioner Tom Kozel called their decision a compromise.
Several officials pointed to the trial period as a chance to see how many police reports or complaints are filed with the township, so that outdoor entertainment and bar hours can be reassessed by commissioners later this year.
They will come back to us, Schweikart said. If there is an event the planning commission cannot address, she encouraged residents to share their issues with the township council.
Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.
