Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol





Looking at the current box office scenario, the major stars of Hindi film industry are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. Interestingly, not much has changed in the last 24 years as a social media user shared a ranking of the top Bollywood stars of the year 1999 according to Taran Adarshs Trade Guide and 3 of the top stars even at that time were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn among others, but not particularly in the same order.

victory movies Screenshot of what is said to be the ranking of the top stars of 1999 based on their box office draw in different territories in India and abroad, it was Salman Khan who topped the charts ruling over 6 out of 12 territories. Salman is closely followed by Shah Rukh Khan who is the top star in 3 territories including overseas. Sunny Deol is in third place in 2 territories and Ajay Devgn in fourth place in 1 territory. Additionally, Salman took 2nd place in 4 territories and 3rd place in 1 territory while Shah Rukh took 2nd place in 4 territories and 3rd place in 3 territories.

Advice Other stars on the list include Aamir Khan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty. Take a look at the list below: Territory Wise Top Actors in 1999 according to the Trade Guide. pic.twitter.com/dESuBhMpYh Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 28, 2023 Interestingly, the only notable name missing from the rankings is Akshay Kumar. It is not in the top 5 of any of the 12 territories mentioned. The reason why Salman Khan topped the list in 1999 could be because he starred in the three biggest grossing of the year – Hum Saath Saath Hain, Biwi No. 1 & Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam.



Rahul Productions Shah Rukh Khans single release of the year was Badshah which was the 7th highest turnover of the year. Here’s a look at some fans’ reaction to the list: If you count the entire 90s data, then

Srk No 1 in each territory Anna Linnikova (@iamAnnalinn) April 28, 2023 Srk had taken over the industry from the south from 2023 (in terms of bollywood ranking) Jawa (@crazysrkfan12) April 28, 2023 it’s just after biwi no 1, hum saath saath hai (not even in the lead) .. hit .. rest of the time not in the top 10 .. (@Shahrk13) April 28, 2023 Top 1 –

SALMAN 6/12

SRK 3/12 TOP 2 –

SALMAN 4/12

SRK 4/12 SALMAN BHAI also dominated the 90s (@Starboy__02) April 28, 2023 Jalwa Hai Bhai Ka DeviL Pasha (@iBeingAli_Pasha) April 28, 2023 “Back” in 1999, when SRK only had one release… SRK (@iamsrk_2004) April 28, 2023 Salman in South India? Lol

If it’s 1999 then it’s true SHAH (@Shah_Srkiann) April 28, 2023 South India and Salman naah SRK #1

Hrithik No. 2

Then Salman Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) April 28, 2023 pic.twitter.com/e4TzHht1pR NK (@SalmaniacNav) April 28, 2023 What do you think of the ranking? Share with us in the comments section below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/celebrities/134192-top-bollywood-stars-1999-ranking-taran-adarsh-trade-guide-shah-rukh-khan-salman-khan-sunny-deol.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos