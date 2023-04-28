The shows offer the possibility of supporting young artists | News | Daily Sun Villages

Since its opening, the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center has supported young local artists and provided them with a space to perform for the public.

Customers can show their support for The Villages Charter School students at upcoming performances of The Villages High School Spring Choir Concert on May 4, The Villages High School Spring Band Showcase on May 5, and The Villages Charter School Spring Dance Concert May 11-13. may. .

Everyone at The Sharon is honored to be able to help these future stars have a platform to showcase their talent, said Sierra Weiss, Reservations Manager for The Sharon.

The Villages High School Choir was actually the second act to grace the Sharon Stage, right after Patti LuPone joined us for the opening night gala on April 30, 2015. The VCS Band followed The Sharons’ second week as center for the performing arts, and The Villages Charter School’s dance and music programs began performing on The Sharon Stage in 2016.

VHS Choir

The choir will perform at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on May 4 at the Lobby Lounge.

With our unique historic architecture, the hall presents a very specific opportunity for the VHS Choir to express their full vocal range in a space designed to elevate each song, Weiss said.

Mark Lehnowsky, director of choral activities, said the students worked on a variety of thought-provoking pieces for the concert, including Aydame! by Carlos Cordero, Didnt My Lord Deliver Daniel arranged by Moses Hogan and Stabat Mater by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi.

They will also perform a brand new piece that Lehnowsky wrote for the choir.

It’s a very varied concert, said Lehnowsky. There’s something for anyone who loves choral music.

He said he was proud of the students and their work.

They do really spectacular things, he said. This is the first time we’ve brought two bands to the State Music Performance Assessments. You have to qualify with near-perfect marks in the districts, so that’s an honor.

Those who attend the concert will not be disappointed, he said.

Having the Villages audience support would be a real game-changer for us, Lehnowsky said. (The students) have grown tremendously and it’s wonderful to watch. They adopted music that was extremely difficult and emotionally stimulating.

VHS tape

More student musicians will showcase their talent and hard work at the Spring Band Showcase at 7 p.m. May 5 on The Sharon’s main stage.

Hannah Warner, band manager of The Villages High School, said the showcase will feature ensemble pieces as well as works showcasing different sections of the band.

Audiences can hear a piece from Pirates of the Caribbean, percussion pieces and more, including a piece written by a high school student who studied music theory.

I asked the students to choose ensemble pieces they liked, she says. Color Guard students also work on solos.

Warner said the students worked diligently in class and during after-school rehearsals.

This year the students have improved their individual instruments, and each year it’s fun to see younger students move into leadership roles, she said. Band also helps with their interpersonal skills.

She said they were always grateful for the support from The Villages.

We’re hoping to see big crowds come out, Warner said. It would show children the love of the community they love.

VCS dancers

The Villages Charter School Spring Dance Concert will be at 6 p.m. May 11, 7 p.m. May 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. May 13 at The Sharon.

The concert features performances from all levels, including the Early Years Center, as well as middle and high school Golden Girls. Audiences can see a variety of dance styles at each show, including high kick, jazz, pom, hip-hop, contemporary/lyrical, and ballet. Select groups will perform tap and musical theater selections on certain dates.

Shelly Warren, dance teacher at The Villages High School and Principal of Golden Girl, encourages community members to support the students by attending a concert.

These performances are the culmination of hard work and a celebration of the success the students have enjoyed throughout the year, Warren said. For our Golden Girls, these shows are a final moment to be together on stage and celebrate one last time the success they have had this season.

Performing on stage in front of a supportive audience helps build confidence and character as well as dance skills, she said.

We’ve seen so many improvements since the students walked into our studios in August for their first class, Warren said. Our dancers work incredibly hard and we can’t wait to see their final product on stage.

Tickets for each show vary in price and are available at thevillagesentertainment.com or any location of the Villages ticket office.

These students practiced, rehearsed and prepared all year to show off what they’ve accomplished, Weiss said. Many have been playing music, dancing and singing all their lives, and it’s a joy to see young talent shine in the spotlight.

