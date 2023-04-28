Polite Society movie review: This Bollywood meets British comedy feature isn’t as enjoyable as it sounds





A photo of Polite Society | Photo Credit: Focus Features

Lena Khan (Ritu Arya) has dropped out of art school and has taken to sneaking around the corners of an unspecified part of the UK eating whole tandoori chicken while looking away from well-meaning but curious. Her younger sister, Ria, (Priya Kansara) dreams of being a stuntwoman and tries to perfect her flying kick as her alter-ego, The Fury. She also writes a fanmail to her idol, stuntwoman, Eunice Huthart, while trying to convince the school counselor that she would like to intern with Huthart and not in a doctor’s office. Polite Society (English) Director: Nida Manzoor Discard: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Nimra Bucha, Akshay Khanna, Jeff Mirza, Ella Bruccoleri, Seraphina Beh, Shona Babayemi, Shobu Kapoor, Sally Ann Duration: 103 minutes Script: Ria, who dreams of being a stuntwoman, feels she must save her sister from what she perceives to be a very unsuitable marriage When wealthy and influential Raheela (Nimra Bucha) invites the Khans over for a fancy Eid party, the girls’ parents, Rafe (Jeff Mirza) and Fatima (Shobu Kapoor) are more than thrilled. When Raheela’s highly eligible unmarried son Salim (Akshay Khanna) proposes to Lena, the family is overjoyed. Except for Ria who feels there’s something rotten about the hasty proposal-the commitment- marriage and move to Singapore. She enlists her friends Alba (Ella Bruccoleri) and Clara (Seraphina Beh) and school bully with daddy issues, Kovacs (Shona Babayemi) to stop the wedding. They begin with diplomacy which, as everyone knows, achieves nothing. Then it’s time to dig the dirt on the incredibly kind Salim. This requires breaking into the men’s locker room of Salims’ gymnasium and retrieving his laptop. All of Clara’s research on the device reveals nothing but good works, genetic research and rescuing babies. Next up is a smear campaign, which understandably goes awry and sees Lena genuinely angry at Ria, whose attempted apology finds her trapped in a spa day from hell which she narrowly escapes thanks to his martial arts training. Then it’s the big wedding day and Ria and her gang have concocted another outrageous plan which involves a dance to Maar Dala from Devdas complete with green anarkali. Sisterhood, marriage, and the younger sisters’ penchant for non-traditional hobbies brought Gurinder Chadhas Play it like Beckhamin mind. However, Nida Manzoor, (We are Lady Parts) who also wrote Polite society, has made a rather uneven film that goes completely off the rails in the third act. There are some rather funny jokes and Kansaras Ria is eminently likeable. If only the film hadn’t galloped into some kind of weird Robin-Cook territory towards the end, it would have been a complete enjoyment instead of being vaguely derivative, ending up doing itself a disservice, neither to its cast and to his team. Polite Society is in theaters now.

