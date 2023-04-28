Fake plane tickets were a plan B in an effort to frame actor Chrisann Pereira, others | Bombay News





MUMBAI: Anthony Paul, the baker who tried to wrongfully implicate at least five people, including actor Chrisann Pereira, in drug cases in Sharjah was so determined to incriminate them that he even went so far as to forge plane tickets to ensnare them in overseas police cases. Police have identified the drug dealer who supplied Paul with the weed he planted on the five victims in cakes and trophies. Agents from Criminal Branch Unit 10, along with agents from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, search for the supplier, from whom Paul also obtained opium.

On Monday, the city’s crime wing arrested Paul and his accomplice Rajesh Bhobhate, also known as Ravi, for orchestrating a fake audition for a web series in Sharjah and planting drugs on Chrisann while she was on her way. in Sharjah on April 1. During the investigation, three other victims, Monisha D’Mello, Rishikesh Pandya and Ken Rodrigues, revealed that Paul had given them fake return flight tickets to Mumbai.

Police say Ravi gave fake plane tickets to Chrisann, Monisha, Rishikesh, Ken and another victim, Clayton Rodrigues, on Paul’s instructions.

Diplomatic channels could help free imprisoned man: police

Anthony Paul, accused of trying to implicate actor Chrisann Pereira and at least four other people in drug cases, also had a back-up plan ready: fake round-trip plane tickets. Three of the victims – Monisha D’Mello, Rishikesh Pandya and Ken Rodrigues – found out the plane tickets were fake when they couldn’t find the times given in Sharjah. After realizing the tickets were fake, they voluntarily came forward to report the issue. Meanwhile, Clayton Rodrigues and Chrisann have been arrested by Sharjah police.

An officer said: “We have taken statements from the three victims who gave us copies of the fake round-trip plane tickets distributed by Paul’s accomplice. This was done so that if they got away with a drug case, they would be arrested in a counterfeit money scam, or face both cases together.”

After discovering that Chrisann had been released on bail by the Sharjah court in a drug case on Wednesday, Clayton’s family contacted the same lawyers in Sharjah who represented Chrisann.

Police said they hoped Sharjah authorities would issue Chrisann’s passport and she could return to Mumbai within a day or two. The police are now trying to pursue the Clayton case through diplomatic channels. Clayton has been held in Sharjah prison since February 6, when he was arrested by Sharjah police on a tip-off from Paul, who had a grudge against him for personal reasons and decided to take revenge by planting seed in him. dope.

“We send the copy of the FIR, the request for referral and the detailed investigations translated into English to Sharjah through diplomatic channels. Basically, we are trying to convince the authorities there that the same group of defendants involved in the drug planting Chrisann is also involved in the Clayton case, and we hope to get a positive response,” an official said. A source said Paul created an alibi while traveling to Hyderabad, with the victim’s mother Chrisann Pereira, Premila, on the pretext of doing a real estate transaction in that city A few days after Premila learned that her daughter had been arrested in Sharjah in a drug case, Paul approached her and assured her that if she arranged for Rs 80 lakh he would be able to bribe Sharjah police and secure bail for Chrisann One of the victims said that Paul is religious and lectures on God.

