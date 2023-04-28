New Speculation Map for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood Features Demon Slayer





Horror Night Nightmares shared a new speculation map for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The cards show several different houses of the first speculation map we shared. Halloween Horror Nights 2023 speculation card The map lists an Unknown Sight and three Unknown Fear Zones, as well as Death Eaters in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Death Eaters have appeared in the land during Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Here are the speculated haunted houses: Mystery

demon slayer

The Exorcist: Believer

vacation in hell

Owl

The last of us

Universal Studios Monsters: Paris

chucky

Terror Tram: Rappers Mystery The “Top Secret” logo could refer to almost anything. It could be a mystery-themed house based on an IP address. demon slayer “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is a Japanese manga that ran from February 2016 to May 2020 and was adapted into an anime from 2019. The anime’s third season premiered this month. The franchise has never had a presence at Halloween Horror Nights. The Exorcist: Believer The Exorcist’s Haunted Labyrinths appeared at Universal Studios Hollywood in Halloween Horror Nights 2016 and 2021. vacation in hell Holidayz in Hell was a spooky zone in Halloween Horror Nights 2018, then a maze in Halloween Horror Nights 2019. Here is the description of the maze 2019: What’s supposed to be a time with friends, family and loved ones, the holidays have literally gone to hell! The terrors are far from limited to Halloween. Prepare for a sadistic experience involving a journey through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations. Your spooky exploration through the calendar of years is a true 365 day nightmare. After all, in our world, the scarier the better! Owl The owl logo is another mysterious house. Owl Creatures appeared in the fear zone of Grown Evil on Halloween Horror Nights 21. The last of us The Last of Us is an HBO television series (based on a video game) that is currently gaining viral popularity. Although this is not a confirmation, Pedro Pascal (who plays Joel Miller, one of the protagonists of the series) compared the filming experience to an extreme version of Halloween Horror Nights. However, it should be noted that The Last of Us was also on last year Universal Studios Florida’s first speculation card but didn’t come to be a good reminder to take the speculation card with a side of skepticism. The homes listed are rumors, and plans can (and do) change at the last minute. Universal Studios Monsters: Paris There have been many houses featuring Universal Studios’ monsters over the past 31 years, and given their place in New Year’s Eve horror rooms, their inclusion comes as no surprise. This also follows the trend of recent years. We got Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives in 2021 and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide in 2022, as well as Universal Monsters homes in Florida. A house of Parisian Monsters could feature the Phantom of the Opera. chucky Chucky is currently the only house that has been confirmed. A frequent traveler to HHN, Chucky hasn’t had his own home/maze since 2009, but he’s made numerous appearances in between, including spooky areas, terror trams, and photo ops. Terror Tram: Rappers Terror Tram is Studio Tour Backlot’s recurring Halloween Horror Nights overlay, with a different theme each year. Last year featured Jordan Peeles Nope and Us. The “celebrities” subtitle from the previous card with this updated “rappers” subtitle implies that famous rappers will be featured. Here are the houses that were on the last speculation map but are no longer listed: The Horrors of Blumhouse: M3GAN / Insidious

Japanese

Nightingales: Blood Prey

Clown

Guitar For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today at Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram. For Disney Parks news, visit WDWNT.

