Arjun Rampal talks about being a Bollywood veteran and everyone’s favorite nepotism

When you think of Indian cinema, there are a few names that come easily to mind. And then there are some that have made their way into our hearts. For Arjun Rampal, as he marked the runway with his gait and fierce gaze, the intention was never to be an actor, but the passion for the industry and his deep need for a creative pursuit l attracted, made him work for 22 years. (since its debut in 2001), and brought in so many characters that we enjoyed.

In an exclusive conversation with bazaar indiahe remembers his journey, his parenthood and all that awaits him next.

Harper’s Bazaar: Lately, we’ve seen an increase in the number of kids from movie families joining the movies. Earlier, the journey for many started by being successful models before grabbing the chance to do movies, for example, Lara Dutta, Aishwarya Rai Bhachchan and Deepika Padukone among others. What do you think of this trend and where do you see it going?

Arjun Rampal: For me, it was a series of happy events. When I started modeling, I never thought it would be the stepping stone to becoming an actor. I did it because I loved fashion, there was an incredible wave of designers, models and fashion shows, and it was glamorous and creative. But I quickly got tired of it. I was seduced by the creative process of making an advertisement or a film and I wanted to get behind the camera.

I first did a commercial with Shekhar Kapoor and had the opportunity to meet the amazing Ashok Mehta. He was casting for his movie and thought I’d go for the role. Moksha. I didn’t have any skills, but I learned on set.

I think anyone who wants to act today, studies; they take it seriously and do it well. Today, you have casting directors who do their job well. I think there must have been a lot of talented people in my time who went undiscovered due to the lack of social media. At the time, the means to find a new face were limited, and I think the easiest way was to be a model.

HB: There was a huge wave where models were chosen to become actors. Now, of course, there’s a whole different controversy over how many kids in the movie family get their roles easily and quickly.

AR: I had many arguments about nepotism with many people. Yes, there is definitely a huge upside for someone from a movie family; if they want to enter the profession, they surely have a head start. They might have a better chance than another person, but that’s that person’s fate. You don’t choose the family you were born into.

HB: How difficult was the process of unlearning and learning for you?

AR: When I first saw myself playing, I hated it; I was very stiff. An actor and a model move differently.

HB: There is a new face almost every week in Bollywood and the OTT space. How, as an actor, with over 22 years of experience, do you stay relevant?

AR: It is perhaps the 22 years of experience that allow me to be relevant. He teaches me what to do and what not to do. In my opinion, the body of work you’ve created and your following of fans is what keeps you relevant. If the audience doesn’t want to see you, there’s nothing you can do about it, but you can’t stagnate or get into a comfort zone. So pushing the boundaries for yourself and getting yourself out of a space of comfort always brings the best.

HB: Unlike most actors, you didn’t limit yourself to genres to build your profile, you went from villain to Ra.A And Om Shanti Om play a guitarist in rock on. You also did comedy in Aankhen. Was it a conscious decision to explore another side of you as an actor throughout?

AR: I played similar characters early in my career, because that was all I was offered, but I was really bored. Then I read a reviewer who wrote the truth, Oh he was sleepwalking throughout the movie. Yes, I was, because it was really boring and I never wanted to be in that situation again. So you do your best to find something stimulating, something that will give you a new experience and push you out of your comfort zone.

HB: Tell us about some of your favorite designers?

AR: When it comes to Indian designers, I’ve always had a soft spot for Gudda (Rohit Bal). Tarun Tahiliani is also very good. I really like the clothes of Gabriellas (Demetriades); I’m thrilled that she’s launching a men’s line soon. As for international designers, I like Rick Owens.

HB: What do you think of your children’s arrival in Bollywood? Is something on the table for them?

AR: I think Mahikaa is quite enthusiastic. She studied it and trained in it, because I told her it was the best way to do it. But ultimately, it’s up to them what they want to do and how they want to end up.

If they want to make it, they’ll have to work hard and go through all the stages to become an actor, and learn that it’s not just about being famous, doing photo shoots, flying first class, to have a van, to earn money, etc. also to put your soul, to lose your intimacy, to be extremely alone, to make sacrifices, to be determined, to learn to be thick-skinned to a certain extent but also not to lose your sensitivity. It’s a long journey that they will have to experience on their own.

HB: On Instagram, children are constantly criticized and there is a lot of pressure. Is this something you think your kids will be able to handle?

AR: If you enter a profession where you are going to be judged and show off and please people, going down with that attitude will only mean you are going to get slaughtered. I would advise my children and anyone who wants to become an actor or join the entertainment industry to do everything with integrity and honesty. If it works, it works, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t matter. If there is a lot of truth in your work, and if you can walk away from it, you will always hold your head high. If a review makes sense to you, learn from it and grow.

HB: How do you keep track of your children?

AR: Not via Instagram, of course. I don’t even know what’s going on there. I know my Instagram game is terrible and I don’t care. Parenting was different while we were growing up. My children’s point of view, their way of thinking, their exposure are different from when I was growing up, and so parenting habits automatically change. My generation of parents always said that you first had to find a secure job, in order to have an income. I was a rebel and walked away from that. Once in college, I started modeling; I realized that I didn’t want to be a banker or do a 9 to 5 job, and I had a very honest conversation with my mom about it. She said: Do what you want, but with dignity. That’s the best parenting advice she’s ever given me.

So the best way for me to raise my children is to help them understand who they are, because that will make them happy and comfortable in their own skin. And to be able to make them confident as individuals and give them the kind of love that they know their mental and physical health and happiness are important.

HB: As an actor, what satisfies you more, a movie on the big screen that reaches millions of people or reaching a wider audience via OTT?

AR: I make films for the big screen. When I saw my films projected on the screen, I fell in love with the films. They connected with you and took you to a different world, and there is no other experience like watching a movie in a theater. But eventually, the movie will come to the OTT, right?

HB: There hasn’t been a great Bollywood movie like Pathane after the pandemic. Do you think the trend to return to cinema is coming back or is OTT the future?

AR: I think people will definitely go back to the theater. You saw it with Pathane; it was definitely something the industry really needed. It is extremely important for the whole industry, including independent filmmakers, that these kinds of films do well, because the money flows into the industry and gives the possibility of making more films. These may, sooner or later, switch to OTT.

And it’s not just about show movies; people came out to watch Drishyam 2 And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The former is a story-based movie and the latter was a family entertainer, and both did very well. Today, the public has become very intelligent. They know what they want to watch. They also know it’s coming to an OTT platform and they can watch it there. So basically all movies have the ability to watch, which is great. Entertainment will always be there; it is the only recession proof industry.

HB: What’s next for you?

AR: There are many things I have already completed, and in 2023, God willing, you will see them. There are two films with Abbas Mustan; there is a film with Aparna Sen called the rapist; another with Honey Trehan and RSVP; There is Ishq Jhamelaa comedy film, in which Gabriella also played a small role; London Files; And blind game.