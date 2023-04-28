Indian actor Sooraj Pancholi found not guilty in Jiah Khan suicide case





Indian actor Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted by a special court due to lack of evidence in actor Jiah Khan’s suicide case. Jiah, best known for her role in Aamir Khan’s film GhazniAnd Nishabd opposite Amitabh Bachchan, was found hanged in her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013. Local police had arrested Pancholi, the son of actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, on charges of incentive since they were dating. He remained in custody for almost a month until the Bombay High Court granted him bail on July 3, 2013. Pancholi made his acting debut in the Salman Khan production film. hero two years after his death. He was constantly asked about the affair during promotions and also broke down when the trailer was released. He was only part of two films after that, neither of which became box office hits. A six-page letter was also found, allegedly written by Jiah, saying she had an intimate relationship with Pancholi, where she was physically abused and mentally and physically tortured, which led to her committing suicide. In the 10 years since her death, Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan, also claimed she was in an abusive relationship and Pancholi subjected her to physical and verbal abuse. Following his release on bail, Rabia transferred the Bombay High Court and requested the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency then filed an indictment in December 2015. According to the CBI, Pancholi hid facts and fabricated information during interrogation. He also reportedly refused to submit to the polygraph or brain mapping tests that the agency wanted to perform. In 2018, Pancholi filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, seeking the dismissal of the charges against him in the suicide case. The trial began a year later in a special court of the CBI during which 22 witnesses were questioned. The final decision was made in favor of Pancholi on April 28. THE hero The actor, in his closing statement filed in the CBI Special Court, claimed the investigation and indictment were bogus, adding that prosecution witnesses had testified against him at the request of his mother. Jiah, Rabia, from the police and the CBI. Wahab was in tears and told the Indian media that she thanked God for the verdict. Rabia said News 18, I will not give up hope, I will continue to fight. I will approach the High Court, Supreme Court, whatever is necessary to get justice for my daughter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1749773/indian-actor-sooraj-pancholi-found-not-guilty-in-jiah-khan-suicide-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos