Entertainment
The Saint Motels The Awards Show tour is set for success
Cue the applause: Indie-pop band Saint Motel took the stage in intimate Metro Chicago on Monday for the first leg of their ‘The Awards Show’ tour.
The group is known for combining cinema and music, as evidenced by their albums “Saintmotelevision” and “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack”.
Prior to the performance, concert attendees could vote for four songs to play during the show – each slot had three options from previous albums. A playful way to bring old favorites back to the main stage, the selection was a change of pace from most gigs, where a new album is usually the only focus. Instead, the focus was on appreciating the band’s entire discography.
Before the awards show began, Homes at Night delivered moving notes on the original “Bonnaroo,” a stripped-down cover of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and “Texaco,” a track the alternative duo will release Friday at midnight.
In front of a golden curtain, the leader of the Saint Motel members, AJ Jackson, guitarist Aaron Sharp, bassist Dak Lerdamornpong and drummer Greg Erwin emerged to wave to the crowd with their hit song on a bar blast, “Van Horn.”
Then came the time to open the first of four envelopes, each containing the song that received the most votes from participants. The winner of the first song was the rock opera “Daydream/Wetdream/Nightmare”, which transported viewers to three stages of a dream that corresponded to three distinct parts of the song.
True to 2012’s “Voyeur” album, Saint Motel rocked the crowd with plastic surgery commentary in “Puzzle Pieces.” The second envelope and a collective thigh drum roll gave way to the fan-favorite track “1997,” written about the Heaven’s Gate cult. The soft piano is offset by sinister lyrics: “It’s gonna happen / In 1997” – followed later by: “Then it happened / In 1997”.
After the “Voyeur” nod, Jackson introduced the unreleased track “Everyone’s a Guru Now.” This performance was the band’s first time performing the track for a live audience, and although it was well received, the contrast between the band’s new and old sound was apparent, with the former veering more towards pop. than indie.
Throughout the night, Jackson’s studio-quality vocals and perfect waistband elevated every song. A unique performer, Jackson juggled playing multiple instruments while delivering an engaging frontman energy. Live saxophone and trumpet solos turned the room into an electric atmosphere just in time for Sharp to open the third envelope and reveal “For Elise,” an ode to famous muses.
Most of the band’s commercial success was hidden in the second half of the show once the crowd had fully warmed up. Jackson led the crowd in singing “bah bah” to “Saintmotelevision” classic “Sweet Talk.” A crowd favorite, the lyrics are about a hopeless romantic: “You could scream, ‘Fuck you! Won’t you stay away? / It will always be sweet talk to my ears.
Surprisingly, the crowd was rowdiest not when a favorite song was announced, but when a participant was brought on stage to open the final envelope. The crowd was cheering for audience member “Dave” even after the introduction of “Sisters.”
The crowd that stayed for the encore was in for a treat. In keeping with the theme of the awards show, once the band left the stage, a spotlight began playing an orchestral medley of Saint Motel’s slower songs.
After the arrival of the instrumental “Balsa Wood Bones”, Jackson returned to sing on shoot down a tyrant. The crowd’s few watery eyes were immediately wiped away in time to hear “Destroyer,” then the main event: “My Type,” arguably Saint Motel’s most popular song. A fantastic tie-in with a catchy tune, Jackson took the song to the next level as he descended from the stage and strolled through the crowd. Dancing to the balcony, Jackson had incredible energy, truly bolstering his reputation as an interactive and fun leader.
The show was perfect for fans eager to hear past live material again, especially if they weren’t able to see “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” tour due to the pandemic. Adding the quirkiness of on-stage envelope song reveals, attendees had two experiences in one: a concert and an actual award show production.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @lexipgoldstein
Related stories:
— Saint Motel announced as final main stage performer for Dillo Day
— songs to wake you up
— Now Playing: Some Can’t Miss Chicago Concerts This Fall
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/04/27/ae/votes-are-in-saint-motels-the-awards-show-tour-is-set-for-success-with-fan-selected-songs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russian ‘inspector’ satellite chases secret US military satellite
- The Saint Motels The Awards Show tour is set for success
- The United Nations Development Program and the United Kingdom are collaborating to reduce the burden of waste management in the earthquake zone [EN/TR] – Türkiye
- Trump was silent on Bud Light boycott and owns up to $5 million in company stock
- BJP slams Mallikarjun Kharge for calling PM Modi a poisonous snake,” says Congress leader | India News
- BBC chairman resigns over Boris Johnson loan
- Foreign investment increases because investors believe in President Jokowi’s leadership
- Indian actor Sooraj Pancholi found not guilty in Jiah Khan suicide case
- Luxury menswear brand Louis Stitch raises INR 5 crore in Bijli Group’s pre-series A
- Rossville International Optimized Intermodal Stack and Appointment Operations System | Shipping News and Alerts | Means of transport
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gets bail in mutiny case
- Arjun Rampal talks about being a Bollywood veteran and everyone’s favorite nepotism