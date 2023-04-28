The Saint Motels The Awards Show tour is set for success

Cue the applause: Indie-pop band Saint Motel took the stage in intimate Metro Chicago on Monday for the first leg of their ‘The Awards Show’ tour.

The group is known for combining cinema and music, as evidenced by their albums “Saintmotelevision” and “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack”.

Prior to the performance, concert attendees could vote for four songs to play during the show – each slot had three options from previous albums. A playful way to bring old favorites back to the main stage, the selection was a change of pace from most gigs, where a new album is usually the only focus. Instead, the focus was on appreciating the band’s entire discography.

Before the awards show began, Homes at Night delivered moving notes on the original “Bonnaroo,” a stripped-down cover of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and “Texaco,” a track the alternative duo will release Friday at midnight.

In front of a golden curtain, the leader of the Saint Motel members, AJ Jackson, guitarist Aaron Sharp, bassist Dak Lerdamornpong and drummer Greg Erwin emerged to wave to the crowd with their hit song on a bar blast, “Van Horn.”

Then came the time to open the first of four envelopes, each containing the song that received the most votes from participants. The winner of the first song was the rock opera “Daydream/Wetdream/Nightmare”, which transported viewers to three stages of a dream that corresponded to three distinct parts of the song.

True to 2012’s “Voyeur” album, Saint Motel rocked the crowd with plastic surgery commentary in “Puzzle Pieces.” The second envelope and a collective thigh drum roll gave way to the fan-favorite track “1997,” written about the Heaven’s Gate cult. The soft piano is offset by sinister lyrics: “It’s gonna happen / In 1997” – followed later by: “Then it happened / In 1997”.

After the “Voyeur” nod, Jackson introduced the unreleased track “Everyone’s a Guru Now.” This performance was the band’s first time performing the track for a live audience, and although it was well received, the contrast between the band’s new and old sound was apparent, with the former veering more towards pop. than indie.



Homes at Night plays the opening role before Saint Motel takes the stage.

Throughout the night, Jackson’s studio-quality vocals and perfect waistband elevated every song. A unique performer, Jackson juggled playing multiple instruments while delivering an engaging frontman energy. Live saxophone and trumpet solos turned the room into an electric atmosphere just in time for Sharp to open the third envelope and reveal “For Elise,” an ode to famous muses.

Most of the band’s commercial success was hidden in the second half of the show once the crowd had fully warmed up. Jackson led the crowd in singing “bah bah” to “Saintmotelevision” classic “Sweet Talk.” A crowd favorite, the lyrics are about a hopeless romantic: “You could scream, ‘Fuck you! Won’t you stay away? / It will always be sweet talk to my ears.

Surprisingly, the crowd was rowdiest not when a favorite song was announced, but when a participant was brought on stage to open the final envelope. The crowd was cheering for audience member “Dave” even after the introduction of “Sisters.”

The crowd that stayed for the encore was in for a treat. In keeping with the theme of the awards show, once the band left the stage, a spotlight began playing an orchestral medley of Saint Motel’s slower songs.

After the arrival of the instrumental “Balsa Wood Bones”, Jackson returned to sing on shoot down a tyrant. The crowd’s few watery eyes were immediately wiped away in time to hear “Destroyer,” then the main event: “My Type,” arguably Saint Motel’s most popular song. A fantastic tie-in with a catchy tune, Jackson took the song to the next level as he descended from the stage and strolled through the crowd. Dancing to the balcony, Jackson had incredible energy, truly bolstering his reputation as an interactive and fun leader.

The show was perfect for fans eager to hear past live material again, especially if they weren’t able to see “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” tour due to the pandemic. Adding the quirkiness of on-stage envelope song reveals, attendees had two experiences in one: a concert and an actual award show production.

