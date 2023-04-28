Entertainment
singer and actor but militant at heart
Caribbean singer and actor Harry Belafonte has died of congestive heart failure aged 96. Although he was well known for songs like Day-O (The Banana Boat song) and Jump In The Line, which earned him the title King of Calypso, his music was a vehicle for much more.
Belafonte led a life of tireless activism and was present at many summits of 20th century civil and human rights struggles around the world. Reflect on his fameBelafonte said:
My activism has always existed. My art gave me the platform to do something about activism.
Born in 1927 in New York, he spent a few years in Jamaica before returning to the United States to enroll in high school. He then served a short stint in the Navy before pursuing a career in the arts.
Inspired by Paul Robeson, another singer and actor and a titanic figure in the history of the struggle for black liberation, Belafonte became a singer and then an actor. Her first big break was in Bright Road (1953) with Dorothy Dandridge.
Although he rocketed to success and soon vied for lead roles with Sidney Poitier, Belafonte chose to step back from Hollywood stardom from 1959 to 1970.
He told this decade as a cinematic era that was far behind reality in terms of racial issues. Protests were erupting across the United States and yet black actors were still reduced to portraying hollow characters whose race was their main characteristic.
Director Elvis Mitchell said Belafonte’s deliberate retirement made him the Muhammad Ali of the world of cinema resist untold fame and fortune to avoid sacrificing one’s principles.
Civil rights
Acting on the back burner, Belafonte turned his attention to agitating for social justice. He became an ardent activist alongside Martin Luther King and others to protest for social, political, and economic equality in America.
Belafonte became part of a generation of black artists like Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis and Frederick ONeal, who also committed themselves and their platforms to helping spread awareness and elevate grassroots activism. He helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and financially supported the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
With such close ties to civil rights activism, Belafonte has seen the highs, lows and tragedies of such work. At one time, Martin Luther King was disturbed and entrusted to Belafonte: I have come to believe that we fit into a house on fire.
Shortly after this revelation, King was dead.
Enduring the pain of losing a close friend and mentor, Belafonte remained dedicated to the cause. He not only supported the King family by covering childcare costsbut continued to support black activism and expanded into international work.
Like many black political activists, he spoke out against South African apartheid and also used his industry connections to organize the 1985s charity single We Are The World. For this he was lovingly honored by featured musicians in a group recital of his hit song Day-O. This clip remains a beautiful reminder of the respect and admiration that Belafonte cultivated among his peers.
A global perspective
In the 2000s, despite being over 70, he remained true to his efforts to support numerous liberation campaigns around the world.
He hailed the socialist successes of Venezuelans Hugo Chavez and Cubans Fidel Castro. He also has denounced the neocolonial efforts of leaders like George W. Bush.
Over the past decade, Belafonte has continued to attend conferences and events regarding progressive politics. In 2016 he spoke at an evening with Democracy Now! where he said:
When they started the purge against communism in this country and against the voice of those who saw hope in a conception of socialist theory, and for the sharing of wealth, and for the equality of mankind, when we gave up our vision and our visuals on this subject. I think we sold ourselves.
He also continued to appear on screen. He featured in Spike Lees Black KKKlansman in 2018 and Is that dark enough for you? in 2022.
Just two weeks before his death, Belafonte celebrated how he was inspired by Paul Robeson at 125th anniversary of his birth.
Time and time again, Belafonte invoked the sentiments of the late Robeson stating that art is the radical voice of civilization. With his voice and actions, Belafonte was led by his rebellious heart to influence and help shape the lives of many people. His legacy and his message live on in all who embrace their own rebellious hearts and commit to building a fairer, fairer and more equitable world for all.
